Executive keynotes to identify MEMS, sensors, imaging innovations and megatrends at SEMI-MSIG European Summits

STMicroelectronics CEO Jean-Marc Chery and SEMI President and CEO Ajit Manocha will kick off the co-located SEMI–MEMS & Sensors Industry Group’s (SEMI-MSIG’s) European MEMS & Sensors Summit 2018 and European Imaging & Sensors Summit (September 19-21 in Grenoble, France). Global technology leaders will examine the influence of megatrends, such as artificial and autonomous intelligence, hyperscale data centers, cybersecurity, authentication, human-machine interface, and virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) on MEMS, sensors and imaging. Speakers will also explore new platforms, models and materials that support the performance and volume requirements of tomorrow’s MEMS, sensors and imaging devices.

In his executive keynote, NXP Semiconductors SVP/CTO Lars Reger will discuss the powerful decentralized ways that sensors allow cars to perform more human-like decision-making in autonomous driving. Mr. Reger will highlight a complex automotive ecosystem that requires both MEMS and non-MEMS sensors — as well as other electronic measurement and control systems — to advance the autonomous vehicles of today and tomorrow. CEA Leti CEO Emmanuel Sabonnadière will present on how innovation is feeding technology, providing an overview on operational excellence, innovations in technology, talent management and leadership. An additional executive keynote speaker from Renault will be announced soon.

“Our European Summits offer influential stakeholders a unique forum to explore the technological developments — and manufacturing and materials advancements — that will dramatically improve MEMS, sensors and imaging technologies — and the markets in which they play,” said Laith Altimime, president, SEMI Europe. “Whether partners, competitors, suppliers or end-customers, attendees will also benefit from mutual engagement during the exhibition and networking events that make our European Summits so unique.”

Other Highlights

Feature Presentations

o Megatrends impacts on the MEMS business — Eric Mounier, Yole Développement

o Future trends and drivers for sensors markets — Dr. Michael Alexander, Roland Berger

o Disruption in the authentication sensor market — Manuel Tagliavini, IHS Markit

o Image sensors technology innovations enabling market megatrends — Roberto Bez, LFoundry

o Embracing design for manufacturing in MEMS – success and disappointment — Ian Roane, Micralyne

o Advanced substrates for MEMS and photonic applications — Vesa-Pekka Lempinen, Okmetic Oy

o Sensors enabling smart HMI — Christian Mandl, Infineon Technologies

o Image and vision sensors, systems and applications for smart cities — Thierry Ligozat, Teledyne e2v

o Trends and recent developments in 3D microscopy for biomedical applications — Michael Kempe, Carl Zeiss AG

o AI-enabled imaging at the edge — Petronel Bigiogi, XPERI

MEMS and Imaging Technology Showcase — several strictly vetted companies will perform live demos of their MEMS-, imaging- or sensors-based products as they compete for audience votes.

Joint Show-Floor Exhibition

Networking events such as the welcome reception and a gala dinner held for both MEMS and Sensors and Imaging & Sensors Summit attendees

MEMS & Sensors Summit: stay in touch via Twitter at www.twitter.com (use #MEMSEU).

Imaging & Sensors Summit: stay in touch via Twitter at www.twitter.com (use #imagingEU).

Registration: registration is open now, with early-bird pricing available until August 17, 2018. Visit: http://www.semi.org/eu/mems-and-sensors-2018-registration

SEMI-MSIG’s Summits will be held at the WTC in Grenoble, France, in the heart of the French Silicon Valley (5-7 Place Robert Schuman, 38000 Grenoble, France). Premier sponsors of the Summits include: Gold Sponsors ASE Group, Presto Engineering, Inc. and SUSS MicroTec Group; Silver Sponsors Applied Materials, EV Group, LFoundry, and SPTS Technologies. Event sponsors include: JSR Micro N.V., Materion, Okmetic, and Trymax.