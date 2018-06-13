Maximize uptime and optimize maintenance with AMS

Parallelism and uniformity of tools and equipment in vacuum chambers and conventional open chambers are critical in reducing downtime, maintaining cost of consumable parts for maintenance, and maximizing yields. Poor leveling and lack of parallelism between a robot, pedestal, heater stage, and the wafer has potential to cause vibration during movements of parts such as lifter pins, clamp rings, and end-effectors. These causes can lead to shifting of the wafer position and degrading uniformity.

Yukinobu Hayashi, Senior Field Applications Engineer from CyberOptics, explains the application uses of the WaferSense® Auto Multi Sensor™ (AMS) for Leveling, Vibration, and Relative Humidity (RH) that facilitates maximizing uptime and optimizes maintenance. The combination of these attributes in a thin wafer shaped all-in-one wireless sensor, provides engineers the ability to acquire highly repeatable measurements of tilt, vibration, and humidity while under a vacuum and without venting a chamber. The quantitative numeric results give engineers an objective basis for comparisons, and analysis that can be reproducible across multiple users over extended periods of time.

The AMS’s ability to travel through the system just like a wafer, making measurements at all stages of the transport path, can make inspection and maintenance operations more efficient – saving significant time, expense, and improving yields.

To view this White Paper, please log in or register

Register

* Denotes required fields
* Email Address
* Your Password
* Re-Type Your Password
* First Name * Last Name
* Job Title * Company
* Address
Address 2
* City *State/Province
* ZIP Postal Code
* Country
* Phone

Please re-type the text shown below to complete your registration:



By clicking "Submit", you are indicating that you have read and agree with our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.



CyberOptics

Format: PDF
Size: 1.35M

EDITOR'S PICKS

Semiconductor equipment record spending streak to continue through 2019
Sales increase 20% year-to-year in April; double-digit annual growth projected for 2018
Led by Texas Instruments, the industrial semiconductor market grew nearly 12% in 2017
Applied Materials breakthrough accelerates chip performance in the big data and AI era
Automotive IC market on pace for third consecutive record growth year
OLEDs become brighter and more durable
EUV lithography: Extending the patterning roadmap to 3nm

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

RECENT ARTICLES

Maximize uptime and optimize maintenance with AMS
WIN Semiconductors releases new platform integrating high performance 0.1um GaAs pHEMT with monolithic PIN and vertical Schottky diodes
Aledia selects Veeco Propel GaN MOCVD platform for large wafer 3D LED production
Plasma-Therm completes acquisition of France-based CORIAL
NXP introduces new high power RF products for 5G networks

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

WIN Semiconductors releases new platform integrating high performance 0.1um GaAs pHEMT with monolithic PIN and vertical Schottky diodes
NXP introduces new high power RF products for 5G networks
pSemi expands digital step attenuator portfolio with high-performance DSAs
Semiconductor equipment record spending streak to continue through 2019

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Plasma-Therm completes acquisition of France-based CORIAL
Winbond extends performance of Serial NAND Flash memory with 1Gbit device with maximum data-transfer rate of 83MB/s
Sales increase 20% year-to-year in April; double-digit annual growth projected for 2018
Single molecular insulator pushes boundaries of current state of the art

MEMS ARTICLES

MEMS pressure sensor technologies: Multiple ways to success
The MEMS market is showing a 17.5% CAGR between 2018 and 2023
A nanotech sensor that turns molecular fingerprints into bar codes
imec demonstrates compact low-power 140GHz CMOS radar with on-chip antennas

LEDS ARTICLES

WIN Semiconductors releases new platform integrating high performance 0.1um GaAs pHEMT with monolithic PIN and vertical Schottky diodes
Aledia selects Veeco Propel GaN MOCVD platform for large wafer 3D LED production
Cree announces CFO transition plan
Led by Texas Instruments, the industrial semiconductor market grew nearly 12% in 2017

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Transparent, conductive films promising for developing flexible screens
Gartner reports worldwide sales of smartphones returned to growth in first quarter of 2018
Smartphone display with notch design estimated to cost about 20% more
OLEDs become brighter and more durable

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...