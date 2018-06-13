Maximize uptime and optimize maintenance with AMS

Parallelism and uniformity of tools and equipment in vacuum chambers and conventional open chambers are critical in reducing downtime, maintaining cost of consumable parts for maintenance, and maximizing yields. Poor leveling and lack of parallelism between a robot, pedestal, heater stage, and the wafer has potential to cause vibration during movements of parts such as lifter pins, clamp rings, and end-effectors. These causes can lead to shifting of the wafer position and degrading uniformity.
Yukinobu Hayashi, Senior Field Applications Engineer from CyberOptics, explains the application uses of the WaferSense® Auto Multi Sensor™ (AMS) for Leveling, Vibration, and Relative Humidity (RH) that facilitates maximizing uptime and optimizes maintenance. The combination of these attributes in a thin wafer shaped all-in-one wireless sensor, provides engineers the ability to acquire highly repeatable measurements of tilt, vibration, and humidity while under a vacuum and without venting a chamber. The quantitative numeric results give engineers an objective basis for comparisons, and analysis that can be reproducible across multiple users over extended periods of time.
The AMS’s ability to travel through the system just like a wafer, making measurements at all stages of the transport path, can make inspection and maintenance operations more efficient – saving significant time, expense, and improving yields.
