MEMS pressure sensor technologies: Multiple ways to success

The MEMS pressure sensor market is still driven by automotive applications. Established automotive applications increase MEMS pressure sensors adoption in the integrating systems, and also widespread their geographical adoption especially in China thanks to new automotive regulation.
Consumer is the second pressure sensor business with new consumer applications including wearables, electronic cigarette, drones, which are giving attractive perspectives to the devices’ manufacturers.

MEMS pressure sensor technologies are basically segmented into piezoresistive and capacitive categories. Both two technologies are not hugely different in terms of performance but capacitive is limited to absolute pressure applications. Today piezoresistive is leading the industry in terms of market share, and that will probably continue in the future despite growing adoption of capacitive technology in consumer application.

To complement Yole Développement (Yole) technology & market report, MEMS Pressure Sensor Market and Technologies 2018, System Plus Consulting, part of Yole Group of Companies, has conducted a unique comparative review of pressure sensors chips, modules and TPMS.

Under this new MEMS Pressure Sensor Comparison 2018 report, the reverse engineering & costing company provides insights into the structures, technical choices, designs, processes, supply chain positions and costs of a selection of key MEMS pressure sensors. 7 consumer, 14 industrial and 13 automotive MEMS pressure sensor products from the leading suppliers are so deeply analyzed in System Plus Consulting’s study. Suppliers include All Sensors, Amphenol, APM, Bosch, Denso, First Sensor, Fuji Electric, Freescale/NXP, Honeywell, Infineon, Melexis, Merit SensorSystems, Mitsubishi Electric, Nagano Keiki, Sensata, Sensirion, SMI and STMicroelectronics.

The MEMS pressure sensors comparison from System Plus Consulting points out the diversity of devices and related technologies, which are a characteristic of this industry. All manufacturing process flows and cost reviews are detailed in this report to highlight the technical choices made by each player, according to the market segments.

“In this new analysis, we identified lot of different manufacturing processes”, comments Audrey Lahrach, Cost Engineer at System Plus Consulting. “Indeed MEMS pressure devices’ packaging and pressure range differ widely according to application.”

System Plus Consulting’s report includes multiple comparisons based on physical analyses of 34 MEMS pressure sensor components. It offers buyers and device manufacturers the unique possibility of understanding MEMS pressure sensor technology evolution, and comparing product costs.

