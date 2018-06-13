Micross announces new executive appointment

Micross, headquartered in Orlando, FL announced a new appointment within the company’s senior management team. Marshall (Mac) Blythe has joined Micross in the role of General Manager of Component Modification Services (CMS) located in Hatfield, PA.

Mac brings more than twenty-five years leadership experience in a variety of business development, operations & executive management roles to Micross. His career has been primarily focused in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry, supporting customers across the Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Healthcare and Communication sectors.

Mac comes to Micross from Creation Technologies where he served as Vice President, Business Development for Eastern North America. Previously, Mac was President of Accuspec Electronics (now 4Front Solutions) where he successfully led the team to accelerate revenue growth through improving the company’s operational effectiveness, manufacturing productivity and quality. Mac also spent over 12 years at Celestica, where he held key general management and senior sales leadership roles.

Mac earned his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago and holds a BA from UNC, Chapel Hill, NC.

“We are delighted to welcome Mac to the Micross team,” stated Richard Kingdon, CEO of Micross. “We are confident that Mac’s combination of leadership skills and industry experience will both drive Micross’ Component Modification business forward and enhance the effectiveness of our broader organization.”

