NXP introduces new high power RF products for 5G networks

Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has expanded its cellular infrastructure portfolio of GaN and silicon laterally diffused metal oxide semiconductor (Si-LDMOS) products that deliver industry leading performance in a compact footprint to enable next-generation 5G cellular networks.

Spectrum expansion, higher order modulation, carrier aggregation, full dimension beam forming, and other enablers of 5G connectivity will require an expanded base of technologies to support enhanced mobile broadband connectivity. With spectrum usage and network footprints, multiple-input, multiple output (MIMO) technologies from four transmit (4TX) antennas to 64 TX and higher will be employed. The future of 5G networks will depend on GaN and Si-LDMOS technologies and NXP is at the forefront in its RF power amplifier development.

“Building on the success of 25 years of LDMOS leadership — NXP released the world’s first LDMOS product in 1992 — today, we are extending our RF leadership with industry leading GaN technology, developed with the highest linear efficiency for cellular applications,” said Paul Hart, senior vice president and general manager of NXP’s RF Power business. “Backed with the best supply chain, global applications support and unparalleled design expertise in the industry, NXP is positioned to be the leading RF partner for 5G solutions.”

At IMS 2018, NXP is introducing new RF GaN wideband power transistors and expanding its Airfast third-generation Si-LDMOS portfolio of macro and outdoor small cell solutions. The new offerings include:

A3G22H400-04S: Ideally suited for 40 W base stations, this GaN product yields up to 56.5 percent efficiency and 15.4 dB of gain and covers cellular bands from 1800 MHz to 2200 MHz.

Ideally suited for 40 W base stations, this GaN product yields up to 56.5 percent efficiency and 15.4 dB of gain and covers cellular bands from 1800 MHz to 2200 MHz. A3G35H100-04S : Providing 43.8 percent efficiency and 14 dB of gain, this GaN product enables 16 TX MIMO solutions at 3.5 GHz.

: Providing 43.8 percent efficiency and 14 dB of gain, this GaN product enables 16 TX MIMO solutions at 3.5 GHz. A3T18H400W23S: This Si-LDMOS product is leading the way to 5G at 1.8 GHz with Doherty efficiency up to 53.4 percent and gain of 17.1 dB.

This Si-LDMOS product is leading the way to 5G at 1.8 GHz with Doherty efficiency up to 53.4 percent and gain of 17.1 dB. A3T21H456W23S : Covering the full 90 MHz band from 2.11 GHz to 2.2 GHz, this solution exemplifies NXP’s best-in-class Si-LDMOS performance for efficiency, RF power and signal bandwidth.

: Covering the full 90 MHz band from 2.11 GHz to 2.2 GHz, this solution exemplifies NXP’s best-in-class Si-LDMOS performance for efficiency, RF power and signal bandwidth. A3I20D040WN: Within NXP’s family of integrated ultra-wideband LDMOS products, this solution offers peak power of 46.5 dBm with 365 MHz wideband class AB performance of 32 dB of gain, 18 percent efficiency at 10 dB OBO.

Within NXP’s family of integrated ultra-wideband LDMOS products, this solution offers peak power of 46.5 dBm with 365 MHz wideband class AB performance of 32 dB of gain, 18 percent efficiency at 10 dB OBO. A2I09VD030N: This offering boasts peak power of 46 dBm with class AB performance of 34.5 dB gain, 20 percent efficiency at 10 dB OBO. The RF bandwidth for this product is 575 MHz to 960 MHz.

The breadth of the company’s RF Power technologies—which include GaN, silicon-LDMOS, SiGe, and GaAs—allows product options for 5G that span frequency and power spectrums with varying levels of integration. This wide array of options, combined with the products that NXP builds for digital computing, and baseband processing, makes NXP a unique supplier of end-to-end 5G solutions.

To learn more, visit NXP at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS 2018) June 10-15 at booth #739 or at www.nxp.com/RF.