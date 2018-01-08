NXP introduces new high power RF products for 5G networks

Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has expanded its cellular infrastructure portfolio of GaN and silicon laterally diffused metal oxide semiconductor (Si-LDMOS) products that deliver industry leading performance in a compact footprint to enable next-generation 5G cellular networks.

Spectrum expansion, higher order modulation, carrier aggregation, full dimension beam forming, and other enablers of 5G connectivity will require an expanded base of technologies to support enhanced mobile broadband connectivity. With spectrum usage and network footprints, multiple-input, multiple output (MIMO) technologies from four transmit (4TX) antennas to 64 TX and higher will be employed. The future of 5G networks will depend on GaN and Si-LDMOS technologies and NXP is at the forefront in its RF power amplifier development.

“Building on the success of 25 years of LDMOS leadership — NXP released the world’s first LDMOS product in 1992 — today, we are extending our RF leadership with industry leading GaN technology, developed with the highest linear efficiency for cellular applications,” said Paul Hart, senior vice president and general manager of NXP’s RF Power business. “Backed with the best supply chain, global applications support and unparalleled design expertise in the industry, NXP is positioned to be the leading RF partner for 5G solutions.”

At IMS 2018, NXP is introducing new RF GaN wideband power transistors and expanding its Airfast third-generation Si-LDMOS portfolio of macro and outdoor small cell solutions. The new offerings include:

  • A3G22H400-04S: Ideally suited for 40 W base stations, this GaN product yields up to 56.5 percent efficiency and 15.4 dB of gain and covers cellular bands from 1800 MHz to 2200 MHz.
  • A3G35H100-04S: Providing 43.8 percent efficiency and 14 dB of gain, this GaN product enables 16 TX MIMO solutions at 3.5 GHz.
  • A3T18H400W23S: This Si-LDMOS product is leading the way to 5G at 1.8 GHz with Doherty efficiency up to 53.4 percent and gain of 17.1 dB.
  • A3T21H456W23S: Covering the full 90 MHz band from 2.11 GHz to 2.2 GHz, this solution exemplifies NXP’s best-in-class Si-LDMOS performance for efficiency, RF power and signal bandwidth.
  • A3I20D040WN: Within NXP’s family of integrated ultra-wideband LDMOS products, this solution offers peak power of 46.5 dBm with 365 MHz wideband class AB performance of 32 dB of gain, 18 percent efficiency at 10 dB OBO.
  • A2I09VD030N: This offering boasts peak power of 46 dBm with class AB performance of 34.5 dB gain, 20 percent efficiency at 10 dB OBO. The RF bandwidth for this product is 575 MHz to 960 MHz.

The breadth of the company’s RF Power technologies—which include GaN, silicon-LDMOS, SiGe, and GaAs—allows product options for 5G that span frequency and power spectrums with varying levels of integration. This wide array of options, combined with the products that NXP builds for digital computing, and baseband processing, makes NXP a unique supplier of end-to-end 5G solutions.

To learn more, visit NXP at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS 2018) June 10-15 at booth #739 or at www.nxp.com/RF.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Semiconductor equipment record spending streak to continue through 2019
Sales increase 20% year-to-year in April; double-digit annual growth projected for 2018
Led by Texas Instruments, the industrial semiconductor market grew nearly 12% in 2017
Applied Materials breakthrough accelerates chip performance in the big data and AI era
Automotive IC market on pace for third consecutive record growth year
OLEDs become brighter and more durable
EUV lithography: Extending the patterning roadmap to 3nm

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

RECENT ARTICLES

NXP introduces new high power RF products for 5G networks
SEMI Americas and Applied Materials host exclusive media and analyst lunch briefing at SEMICON West 
pSemi expands digital step attenuator portfolio with high-performance DSAs
Semiconductor equipment record spending streak to continue through 2019
MEMS pressure sensor technologies: Multiple ways to success

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

NXP introduces new high power RF products for 5G networks
pSemi expands digital step attenuator portfolio with high-performance DSAs
Semiconductor equipment record spending streak to continue through 2019
Silicon provides means to control quantum bits for faster algorithms

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Winbond extends performance of Serial NAND Flash memory with 1Gbit device with maximum data-transfer rate of 83MB/s
Sales increase 20% year-to-year in April; double-digit annual growth projected for 2018
Single molecular insulator pushes boundaries of current state of the art
ROHM and GaN Systems join forces for GaN power semiconductors

MEMS ARTICLES

MEMS pressure sensor technologies: Multiple ways to success
The MEMS market is showing a 17.5% CAGR between 2018 and 2023
A nanotech sensor that turns molecular fingerprints into bar codes
imec demonstrates compact low-power 140GHz CMOS radar with on-chip antennas

LEDS ARTICLES

Cree announces CFO transition plan
Led by Texas Instruments, the industrial semiconductor market grew nearly 12% in 2017
ON Semiconductor announces SiC diodes for demanding automotive applications
MIT researchers devise new way to make light interact with matter

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Transparent, conductive films promising for developing flexible screens
Gartner reports worldwide sales of smartphones returned to growth in first quarter of 2018
Smartphone display with notch design estimated to cost about 20% more
OLEDs become brighter and more durable

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...