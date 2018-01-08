ON Semiconductor announces SiC diodes for demanding automotive applications

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has announced an expansion of its silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky diode portfolio to include devices specifically intended for demanding automotive applications. The new AEC-Q101 automotive grade SiC diodes deliver the reliability and ruggedness needed by modern automotive applications, along with the numerous performance benefits synonymous with Wide Band Gap (WBG) technologies.

SiC technology provides superior switching performance and higher reliability compared to silicon devices. The diodes have no reverse recovery current and switching performance is independent of temperature. Excellent thermal performance, increased power density and reduced EMI, as well as decreased system size and cost, make SiC a compelling choice for the growing number of high-performance automotive applications.

ON Semiconductor’s new SiC diodes are available in popular surface mount and through-hole packages, including TO-247, D2PAK and DPAK. The FFSHx0120 1200 Volt (V) Gen1 devices and FFSHx065 650 V Gen2 devices offer zero reverse recovery, low forward voltage, temperature independent current stability, extremely low leakage current, high surge capacity and a positive temperature coefficient. They deliver improved efficiency, while the faster recovery increases switching speeds, thereby reducing the size of magnetic components required.

In order to meet the robustness requirements and perform reliably in the harsh electrical environments of automotive applications, the diodes have been designed to withstand high surge currents. They also include a unique, patented termination structure that improves reliability and enhances stability. Operating temperature range is -55°C to +175°C.

“By expanding our Schottky diode range with AEC qualified devices, ON Semiconductor is bringing the significant benefits of SiC technology to automotive applications, allowing our customers to achieve the demanding performance requirements of this sector,” said Fabio Necco, Senior Director, ON Semiconductor. “SiC technology is a perfect fit for the automotive environment, where it delivers greater efficiency, faster switching, improved thermal performance and high levels of robustness. In a sector where saving space and weight are critical, the greater power density of SiC, which helps reduce overall solution size, along with the associated benefit of smaller magnetics, is most welcome.”

The new devices will be demonstrated during PCIM, along with the company’s solutions in areas such as Wide Band Gap, Automotive, Motor Control, USB Type-C power delivery, LED Lighting and Smart Passive Sensors (SPS) for industrial predictive maintenance applications.

ON Semiconductor will also be demonstrating its industry-leading advanced SPICE model that is sensitive to process parameter and layout perturbations, and therefore represents a step-change versus current industry modelling capabilities. Using this tool, circuit designers can evaluate technologies early in the simulation process, rather than through costly and time consuming fabrication iterations. A further benefit of ON Semiconductor’s robust SPICE agnostic model is that it can port across multiple industry standard simulation platforms.

