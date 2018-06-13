Plasma-Therm completes acquisition of France-based CORIAL

Plasma-Therm, the manufacturer of plasma etch, deposition, and advanced packaging equipment for the production of specialty semiconductor devices, announced today the successful acquisition of CORIAL, a France-based plasma processing equipment supplier.

“This transaction is expected to produce significant cost savings from operational synergies while increasing the group’s top line revenue by leveraging the combined sales and service network. This acquisition enforces Plasma- Therm’s commitment to the European market by further enhancing our support infrastructure for the European customer base” stated Abdul Lateef, Plasma-Therm CEO. “With this acquisition we take one more step in the execution of our vision of a Technology Center of Excellence and Research in the Grenoble ecosystem” further emphasized Abdul Lateef.

Thierry Lazerand, Plasma-Therm Director of Marketing said, “CORIAL is a strategic acquisition that strengthens our presence in the R&D market space and for all other markets requiring small footprint and technology-rich equipment. We are also excited about the addition of the experienced team of Engineers with differentiated know-how for product development. The combination will leverage Plasma-Therm’s award-winning service, as recognized by the VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey”.

“We are excited to become a subsidiary of Plasma-Therm”, comments Andrei Uvarov, CORIAL’s Chief Research Officer. “It is a great opportunity for CORIAL to consolidate its future and accelerate the development of innovative stand-alone equipment based on joined CORIAL and Plasma-Therm expertise and advance our commercialization initiatives globally”.