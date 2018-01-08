pSemi expands digital step attenuator portfolio with high-performance DSAs

pSemi Corporation (formerly Peregrine Semiconductor), a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, announces the expansion of its digital step attenuator (DSA) portfolio with a family of value, high-performance DSAs. The four value DSAs feature industry-leading attenuation accuracy at an entry-level price point.

“pSemi has a long, successful history of digital step attenuator development,” says Jim Cable, CTO at pSemi. “Our team introduced the world’s first single-chip DSA in 2004, and now, we are further expanding our DSA portfolio with the introduction of the value, high-performance DSAs. These four new DSAs nicely round out our DSA portfolio and complement our RF catalog parts.”

The value DSA family—the PE43620, PE43650, PE43665 and PE43670—are offered in a 2-bit, 5-bit, 6-bit or 7-bit configuration. These high-performance DSAs have excellent attenuation accuracy, low insertion loss and high linearity. The four products are available in compact QFN packages.

For 1K-quantity orders, the PE43620 DSA (2 bit, 50-ohm) is $0.63 each; the PE43650 (5 bit, 50-hm) is $1.44 each. The PE43665 (6-bit, 75-ohm) is $1.23 each, and the PE43670 (7-bit, 50-ohm) is $2.02each. Volume-production parts, samples and evaluation kits will be available in August.

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor’s 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata’s capabilities with high-performance RF,

