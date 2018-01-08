Sales increase 20% year-to-year in April; double-digit annual growth projected for 2018

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $37.6 billion for the month of April 2018, an increase of 20.2 percent from the April 2017 total of $31.3 billion and 1.4 percent more than last month’s total of $37.1 billion. Monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. Additionally, a newly released WSTS industry forecast projects annual global market growth of 12.4 percent in 2018 and 4.4 percent in 2019.

“The global semiconductor industry has posted consistently strong sales so far in 2018, and the global market has now experienced year-to-year growth of greater than 20 percent for 13 consecutive months,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. “Although boosted in part by impressive growth in the memory market, sales of non-memory products also grew by double digits in April on a year-to-year basis, and all major regional markets posted double-digit year-to-year gains. The global market is projected to experience significant annual growth this year, with more modest growth expected next year.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in the Americas (34.1 percent), China (22.1 percent), Europe(21.4 percent), Japan (14.6 percent), and Asia Pacific/All Other (10.2 percent). Compared with last month, sales were up in China (3.2 percent), Japan (2.7 percent), Europe (1.4 percent), and the Americas (0.8 percent), but down slightly in Asia Pacific/All Other (-0.8 percent).

Additionally, SIA today endorsed the WSTS Spring 2018 global semiconductor sales forecast, which projects the industry’s worldwide sales will be $463.4 billion in 2018. This would mark the industry’s highest-ever annual sales, a 12.4 percent increase from the 2017 sales total. WSTS projects year-to-year increases across all regional markets for 2018: the Americas (14.0 percent), Europe (13.4 percent), Asia Pacific (including China) (12.3 percent), and Japan (8.6 percent). In 2019, growth in the semiconductor market is expected to moderate, with sales increases of between 4-5 percent expected across each of the regions. WSTS tabulates its semi-annual industry forecast by convening an extensive group of global semiconductor companies that provide accurate and timely indicators of semiconductor trends.

For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS Forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For information about the global semiconductor industry and market, check out SIA’s free 2018 Factbook.

Apr 2018

Billions

Month-to-Month Sales                              

Market

Last Month

Current Month

% Change

Americas

8.10

8.16

0.8%

Europe

3.58

3.63

1.4%

Japan

3.21

3.30

2.7%

China

11.98

12.36

3.2%

Asia Pacific/All Other

10.23

10.15

-0.8%

Total

37.09

37.59

1.4%

Year-to-Year Sales

Market

Last Year

Current Month

% Change

Americas

6.08

8.16

34.1%

Europe

2.99

3.63

21.4%

Japan

2.88

3.30

14.6%

China

10.12

12.36

22.1%

Asia Pacific/All Other

9.21

10.15

10.2%

Total

31.28

37.59

20.2%

Three-Month-Moving Average Sales

Market

Nov/Dec/Jan

Feb/Mar/Apr

% Change

Americas

8.63

8.16

-5.5%

Europe

3.40

3.63

6.6%

Japan

3.21

3.30

2.8%

China

12.01

12.36

2.9%

Asia Pacific/All Other

10.35

10.15

-1.9%

Total

37.60

37.59

0.0%

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Sales increase 20% year-to-year in April; double-digit annual growth projected for 2018
Led by Texas Instruments, the industrial semiconductor market grew nearly 12% in 2017
Applied Materials breakthrough accelerates chip performance in the big data and AI era
Automotive IC market on pace for third consecutive record growth year
OLEDs become brighter and more durable
EUV lithography: Extending the patterning roadmap to 3nm
Next generation dopant gas delivery system for ion implant applications

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Sales increase 20% year-to-year in April; double-digit annual growth projected for 2018
Led by Texas Instruments, the industrial semiconductor market grew nearly 12% in 2017
Single molecular insulator pushes boundaries of current state of the art
Fungi-produced pigment shows promise as semiconductor material
ROHM and GaN Systems join forces for GaN power semiconductors

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Sales increase 20% year-to-year in April; double-digit annual growth projected for 2018
Led by Texas Instruments, the industrial semiconductor market grew nearly 12% in 2017
Single molecular insulator pushes boundaries of current state of the art
ROHM and GaN Systems join forces for GaN power semiconductors

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Sales increase 20% year-to-year in April; double-digit annual growth projected for 2018
Single molecular insulator pushes boundaries of current state of the art
ROHM and GaN Systems join forces for GaN power semiconductors
NXP brings standard packages to RF power

MEMS ARTICLES

NVIDIA, Taiwan's MOST unveil collaboration to supercharge AI efforts
Flexible organic electronics mimic biological mechanosensory nerves
BISTel unveils first intelligent applications for smart manufacturing
STMicroelectronics announces Executive Committee

LEDS ARTICLES

Led by Texas Instruments, the industrial semiconductor market grew nearly 12% in 2017
ON Semiconductor announces SiC diodes for demanding automotive applications
MIT researchers devise new way to make light interact with matter
OLEDs become brighter and more durable

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Gartner reports worldwide sales of smartphones returned to growth in first quarter of 2018
Smartphone display with notch design estimated to cost about 20% more
OLEDs become brighter and more durable
IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting announces 2018 Call for Papers

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...