SEMI Americas and Applied Materials host exclusive media and analyst lunch briefing at SEMICON West 

Sparking conversation is a goal of SEMICON West, and SEMI Americas and Applied Materials invite working journalists across the electronics spectrum to a special AI Design Forum luncheon on Tuesday, July 10, from noon to 1:30 p.m., at The Forum at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 701 Mission Street, in San Francisco. The event is presented in conjunction with SEMICON West at the Moscone Center.

In addition to the exchange of fresh news, ideas and insights on industry trends, executives from SEMI Americas and Applied Materials will host an interview by John Markoff of The New York Times with Dr. David Patterson of Google. Patterson is known for his pioneering contributions to reducing the design complexity of MIPS, RISC and other microprocessors found in most chips today. A former professor of computer science at UC Berkeley and a distinguished engineer at Google, he is co-recipient of the 2017 Turing Award, widely regarded as the Nobel Prize for computer science.

Like this special lunch session, almost everything about SEMICON West is stronger this year. Led by 200 industry leaders and visionaries, conversation topics are far-ranging, with special focus on five industries that promise to define future electronic devices: artificial intelligence (AI), automotive electronics, biotechnology, smart manufacturing and IoT. The event will also tackle the tough question of how to attract new talent into a global industry that requires greater creativity, innovation, and ingenuity to deliver the electronic advantages for tomorrow.

To reserve your seat at this special luncheon event, request your press credentials for free attendance at www.semiconwest.org/registration . Seating is limited and available until June 26 per your RSVP to Scottstevens512@gmail.com .

What’s on the SEMICON West Program

Keynote speakers:

Dr. John E. Kelly, III, Senior Vice President, IBM Cognitive Solutions and IBM Research

Gary Dickerson, Chief Executive Officer, Applied Materials

Amir Husain, Chief Executive Officer, SparkCognition

Dr. Melissa Schilling, Professor, New York University

Dr. William Dally, Chief Scientist, nVIDIA

Mark Papermaster, Chief Technology Officer, Advanced Micro Devices

Dr. Wolfgang Juchmann, Vice President, Business Development, AutonomouStuff

AI Design Forum: The AI era is expected to be the largest and longest-lived of any in electronics history. This Forum, sponsored by Applied Materials, will present new approaches to computing and device architectures required to drive widespread AI adoption.

The AI era is expected to be the largest and longest-lived of any in electronics history. This Forum, sponsored by Applied Materials, will present new approaches to computing and device architectures required to drive widespread AI adoption. Semi Venture Funding Gaps and Solutions: With semiconductor and hardware investments dwindling in the U.S. and Europe due to rising capital requirements and development costs, a map will be shared for how to maintain technological leadership in future semiconductors.

With semiconductor and hardware investments dwindling in the U.S. and Europe due to rising capital requirements and development costs, a map will be shared for how to maintain technological leadership in future semiconductors. Smart Manufacturing Pavilion: Marked by explosive growth in data availability, AI, biomed, IoT and other information sources are driving demand for new technologies. The Pavilion features data-sharing breakthroughs that can create smarter manufacturing processes, increase yields and profits, and spur innovation across the industry.

Marked by explosive growth in data availability, AI, biomed, IoT and other information sources are driving demand for new technologies. The Pavilion features data-sharing breakthroughs that can create smarter manufacturing processes, increase yields and profits, and spur innovation across the industry. Smart Transportation Pavilion: Leading all new application spaces for chip growth, the transportation market promises great potential for related segments like FHE and MEMS and Sensors.

Leading all new application spaces for chip growth, the transportation market promises great potential for related segments like FHE and MEMS and Sensors. Smart Workforce Pavilion: Sustaining the industry’s pace of innovation and growth has become a top priority for companies. With chip businesses facing stiff competition from other tech-related segments, the Pavilion’s mission is to inform entry-level prospects that microelectronics is a smart career choice.