SEMI-FlexTech invites proposals for flexible hybrid electronics advances

FlexTech, a SEMI Strategic Association Partner, is now soliciting proposals for projects that advance flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) for sensors, power and other key electronic components. SEMI-FlexTech plans to announce multiple awards to teams or organizations with research and development capability in the U.S. White paper proposals are due July 9, 2018, at 5:00 PM PDT. Review the full Request for Proposal (RFP) for more information about the submission process here .

In partnership with the U.S Army Research Laboratories (ARL), SEMI-FlexTech is seeking proposals for projects that advance heterogeneous packaging for FHE including integrated systems, system architecture and design, and integrated power management components such as batteries, supercapacitors, and energy harvesting.

SEMI-FlexTech’s Technical Council will evaluate and rank proposals, prioritize and manage projects, and administer funding. Grant recipients must match the fund award with cash and in-kind contributions to cover total project cost. Historically, grant recipients have provided, on average, more than 60 percent of project costs. A product demonstration is also required for award consideration.

“This solicitation emphasizes FHE for the Internet of Things (IoT) as we seek to advance the state of the art and incorporate thinned ICs, flexible and printed electronics, power and sensors into a flexible, conformal, low-power package,” explained Melissa Grupen-Shemansky, Executive Director and CTO of SEMI-FlexTech. “The SEMI-FlexTech program is designed to engage multi-disciplinary teams from across the supply chain to develop creative solutions that accelerate the introduction of new FHE technologies.”

SEMI-FlexTech will fund technical approaches that are revolutionary or carry high risk as well as lower-risk evolutionary approaches with shorter development and delivery timetables. SEMI-FlexTech funds research and development initiatives that fall within the U.S. government’s Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs) 3-6 and Manufacturing Readiness Levels (MRLs) 1-3.