WIN Semiconductors releases new platform integrating high performance 0.1um GaAs pHEMT with monolithic PIN and vertical Schottky diodes

WIN Semiconductors Corp (TPEx:3105), the world’s largest pure-play compound semiconductor foundry, has expanded its portfolio of highly integrated GaAs technologies with the release of a new pHEMT technology. The PIH0-03 platform incorporates monolithic PIN and vertical Schottky diodes with WINs high performance 0.1um pseudomorphic HEMT process, PP10. This integrated technology, PIH0-03, adds a highly linear vertical Schottky diode with cut-off frequency over 600GHz, as well as multi-function PIN diodes while preserving the state-of-the-art mmWave performance of the PP10 technology. The availability of monolithic PIN and Schottky diodes with a high performance mmWave transistor enables on-chip integration of a wide range of functions, including mixers, temperature/power detecting, limiters, and high frequency switching, and supports power, low noise and optical applications through100 GHz.

This integrated technology provides users with multiple pathways to add on-chip functionality and reduce the overall die count of complex multi-chip modules used in a variety of end-markets. In addition to high frequency switching, the monolithic PIN diodes can be used for low parasitic capacitance ESD protection circuits, and as an on-chip power limiter to protect sensitive LNAs in phased array radars. The vertical Schottky diodes enable numerous detecting and mixing functions and can be combined with the PIN diodes in unique limiter applications.

“Today’s complex systems and highly competitive markets require increased mmWave performance and more functionality per chip. The PIH0-03 platform is the latest example of how WIN Semiconductors is addressing these critical market needs by offering high performance GaAs technologies with new levels of multifunction integration. To meet the ever-increasing demands of next generation mobile user equipment, wireless infrastructure, fiber optics and military applications, WIN Semiconductors continues to commercialize advanced, highly integrated GaAs solutions and provide our customers a clear technology advantage,” said David Danzilio, Senior Vice President of WIN Semiconductors Corp.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Semiconductor equipment record spending streak to continue through 2019
Sales increase 20% year-to-year in April; double-digit annual growth projected for 2018
Led by Texas Instruments, the industrial semiconductor market grew nearly 12% in 2017
Applied Materials breakthrough accelerates chip performance in the big data and AI era
Automotive IC market on pace for third consecutive record growth year
OLEDs become brighter and more durable
EUV lithography: Extending the patterning roadmap to 3nm

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

RECENT ARTICLES

Maximize uptime and optimize maintenance with AMS
WIN Semiconductors releases new platform integrating high performance 0.1um GaAs pHEMT with monolithic PIN and vertical Schottky diodes
Aledia selects Veeco Propel GaN MOCVD platform for large wafer 3D LED production
Plasma-Therm completes acquisition of France-based CORIAL
NXP introduces new high power RF products for 5G networks

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

WIN Semiconductors releases new platform integrating high performance 0.1um GaAs pHEMT with monolithic PIN and vertical Schottky diodes
NXP introduces new high power RF products for 5G networks
pSemi expands digital step attenuator portfolio with high-performance DSAs
Semiconductor equipment record spending streak to continue through 2019

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Plasma-Therm completes acquisition of France-based CORIAL
Winbond extends performance of Serial NAND Flash memory with 1Gbit device with maximum data-transfer rate of 83MB/s
Sales increase 20% year-to-year in April; double-digit annual growth projected for 2018
Single molecular insulator pushes boundaries of current state of the art

MEMS ARTICLES

MEMS pressure sensor technologies: Multiple ways to success
The MEMS market is showing a 17.5% CAGR between 2018 and 2023
A nanotech sensor that turns molecular fingerprints into bar codes
imec demonstrates compact low-power 140GHz CMOS radar with on-chip antennas

LEDS ARTICLES

WIN Semiconductors releases new platform integrating high performance 0.1um GaAs pHEMT with monolithic PIN and vertical Schottky diodes
Aledia selects Veeco Propel GaN MOCVD platform for large wafer 3D LED production
Cree announces CFO transition plan
Led by Texas Instruments, the industrial semiconductor market grew nearly 12% in 2017

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Transparent, conductive films promising for developing flexible screens
Gartner reports worldwide sales of smartphones returned to growth in first quarter of 2018
Smartphone display with notch design estimated to cost about 20% more
OLEDs become brighter and more durable

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...