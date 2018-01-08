Worldwide semiconductor equipment billings in first quarter 2018 reach record $17B

SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing supply chain, today reported that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached a historic quarterly high of US$17.0 billion for the first quarter of 2018, surging 59 percent in March to end the quarter with an all-time monthly high of $7.8 billion.

The US$17.0 billion in quarterly billings shatters the previous record set in the fourth quarter of 2017. First quarter 2018 billings are 12 percent higher than the previous quarter and 30 percent higher than the same quarter a year ago. The data are gathered jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from over 95 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis.

The quarterly billings data by region in billions of U.S. dollars, quarter-over-quarter growth and year-over-year rates by region are as follows:
1Q2018
4Q2017
1Q2017
1Q18/4Q17
(Qtr-over-Qtr)
1Q18/1Q17
(Year-over-Year)
Korea
6.26
4.64
3.53
35%
78%
China
2.64
1.77
2.01
49%
31%
Taiwan
2.27
2.89
3.48
-22%
-35%
Japan
2.13
1.96
1.25
9%
70%
Europe
1.28
1.04
0.92
23%
39%
Rest of World
1.27
1.22
0.63
4%
103%
North America
1.14
1.58
1.27
-28%
-10%
Total
16.99
15.10
13.08
12%
30%

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ, June 2018

 

The Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) from SEMI provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. A subscription includes three reports: the monthly SEMI Billings Report, which offers a perspective of the trends in the equipment market; the monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments; and the SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, which provides an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market. For more information or to subscribe, please contact SEMI customer service at 1.877.746.7788 (toll free in the U.S.) or 1.408.943.6901 (International Callers). More information is also available online: www.semi.org/en/MarketInfo/EquipmentMarket.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Applied Materials breakthrough accelerates chip performance in the big data and AI era
Automotive IC market on pace for third consecutive record growth year
OLEDs become brighter and more durable
EUV lithography: Extending the patterning roadmap to 3nm
Next generation dopant gas delivery system for ion implant applications
Memory device packaging: From leadframe to TSV
Semi capex forecast to exceed $100B for the first time in 2018

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Soraa founder wins Nobel Prize in physics
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology

RECENT ARTICLES

ON Semiconductor announces SiC diodes for demanding automotive applications
Applied Materials breakthrough accelerates chip performance in the big data and AI era
NXP brings standard packages to RF power
IEEE Electronics Packaging Society honors heterogeneous integration pioneer and other innovators
Physicists devise method to reveal how light affects materials

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Applied Materials breakthrough accelerates chip performance in the big data and AI era
MIT researchers devise new way to make light interact with matter
Dow unveils two new silicone adhesives formulated to deliver processing options for device and displays assembly
Imec extends damascene metallization towards the 3nm technology node

PACKAGING ARTICLES

NXP brings standard packages to RF power
IEEE Electronics Packaging Society honors heterogeneous integration pioneer and other innovators
Dow unveils two new silicone adhesives formulated to deliver processing options for device and displays assembly
Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys collaborate to accelerate 3D flash memory verification

MEMS ARTICLES

NVIDIA, Taiwan's MOST unveil collaboration to supercharge AI efforts
Flexible organic electronics mimic biological mechanosensory nerves
BISTel unveils first intelligent applications for smart manufacturing
STMicroelectronics announces Executive Committee

LEDS ARTICLES

ON Semiconductor announces SiC diodes for demanding automotive applications
MIT researchers devise new way to make light interact with matter
OLEDs become brighter and more durable
GLOBALFOUNDRIES enters volume production of ultra high voltage process technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Gartner reports worldwide sales of smartphones returned to growth in first quarter of 2018
Smartphone display with notch design estimated to cost about 20% more
OLEDs become brighter and more durable
IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting announces 2018 Call for Papers

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...
Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...