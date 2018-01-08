Worldwide semiconductor equipment billings in first quarter 2018 reach record $17B

SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing supply chain, today reported that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached a historic quarterly high of US$17.0 billion for the first quarter of 2018, surging 59 percent in March to end the quarter with an all-time monthly high of $7.8 billion.

The US$17.0 billion in quarterly billings shatters the previous record set in the fourth quarter of 2017. First quarter 2018 billings are 12 percent higher than the previous quarter and 30 percent higher than the same quarter a year ago. The data are gathered jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from over 95 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis.

The quarterly billings data by region in billions of U.S. dollars, quarter-over-quarter growth and year-over-year rates by region are as follows:

1Q2018 4Q2017 1Q2017 1Q18/4Q17

(Qtr-over-Qtr) 1Q18/1Q17

(Year-over-Year) Korea 6.26 4.64 3.53 35% 78% China 2.64 1.77 2.01 49% 31% Taiwan 2.27 2.89 3.48 -22% -35% Japan 2.13 1.96 1.25 9% 70% Europe 1.28 1.04 0.92 23% 39% Rest of World 1.27 1.22 0.63 4% 103% North America 1.14 1.58 1.27 -28% -10% Total 16.99 15.10 13.08 12% 30%

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ, June 2018

