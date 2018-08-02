Adesto demonstrates resistive RAM technology targeting high-reliability applications

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS), a provider of application-specific semiconductors for the IoT era, announced it will present new research showing the significant potential for Resistive RAM (RRAM) technology in high-reliability applications such as automotive. Adesto Fellow Dr. John Jameson, who led the research team, will share the results at the ESSCIRC-ESSDERC 48th European Solid-State Device Research Conference, being held in Germany on September 4th, 2018.

RRAM has great potential to become a widely used, low-cost and simple embedded non-volatile memory (NVM), as it utilizes simple cell structures and materials which can be integrated into existing manufacturing flows with as little as one additional mask. However, many RRAM technologies to-date have faced integration and reliability challenges. Adesto’s engineers will describe recent innovations that significantly increase the reliability of Adesto’s RRAM technology (trademarked as CBRAM®), making it a promising candidate for high-reliability applications. CBRAM consumes less power, requires fewer processing steps, and operates at lower voltages as compared to conventional embedded flash technologies.

“We’re delighted to share our latest RRAM research with the prestigious technical community at ESSCIRC-ESSDERC,” said Dr. Venkatesh Gopinath, VP of CBRAM and RRAM Technology and Production Development at Adesto. “For the first time, RRAM is being demonstrated as an ideal low-cost, one-mask embedded NVM for high-reliability applications. Adesto was the first company to bring commercial RRAM devices to market, and now our CBRAM technology is production-proven for IoT and other ultra-low power applications. Our continued innovation and advancements will bring the benefits of CBRAM to an even broader range of applications.”

Dr. Jameson will present the Adesto research on Tuesday, September 4th at 15:00 local time.