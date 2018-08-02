CTA study: China tariffs will cost the U.S. economy up to $2.4B annually

The Trump administration’s consideration of tariffs on Chinese printed circuit assemblies and connected devices would cost the economy $520.8 million and $2.4 billion annually for the 10 percent and 25 percent tariffs, respectively, according to a new study commissioned by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

“With the economy thriving under President Trump – we’ve seen remarkably low unemployment and a booming stock market – the administration shouldn’t jeopardize America’s global standing with tariffs,” said Gary Shapiro, CEO and president, CTA. “Foreign governments don’t pay the cost of tariffs, Americans do – and for that reason, U.S. trade policy needs to steer clear of tariffs that act like taxes on American manufacturers and consumers. The danger we face – the unintended consequence – is that tariffs mean Americans will pay more for all the devices they use every day to access the internet.”

The economic impact study shows American shoppers will have to pay between $1.6 billion and $3.2 billion more for connected devices such as gateways, modems, routers, smart speakers, smartwatches and other Bluetooth enabled products. The price of connected devices from China will increase by between 8.5 and 22 percent. And prices for these products from all sources will rise between 3.2 and 6.2 percent.

Similarly, the price of printed circuit assemblies from China –– will increase by between nine and 23 percent, while an alternative supply from U.S. manufacturers will cost two to three percent higher. As a result of higher input costs, totaling an additional $900 million to $1.8 billion, American manufacturers of products that contain printed circuit assemblies will purchase between six and 12 percent less from suppliers overall.

“When our government begins to charge its own companies and people with more taxes in the form of tariffs, we have put in jeopardy not just the American Dream of many small and mid-size businesses, but you put in jeopardy the people that work for them too,” said Win Cramer, CEO, JLab Audio, a California based company and CTA member. “These people support a growing economy, support a growing business and, most importantly, pay taxes. Pre-tariffs, JLab Audio was planning to scale up with new hires and programs to push our company’s growth to another level, but now we’ve put all of that on hold as we need to see how everything shakes out.”

Based on CTA’s most recent U.S. Consumer Technology Sales and Forecasts report, if the administration enacts tariffs of 10 and 25 percent, CTA projects 2019 U.S. unit shipments of connected devices such as fitness trackers, smartwatches, wireless headphones, modems/broadband gateways, wireless earbuds and smart speakers would decline by as much as 12 percent. Also, U.S. shipment revenues for these devices would decrease by as much as 6.5 percent in 2019.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Size of semiconductor acquisitions may have hit limit
Strong 2Q'18 global supply chain growth but second half slowing
DRAM sales forecast to top $100B this year with 39% market growth
SEMI China, CASPA promote China-Silicon Valley innovation partnership
Process Watch: Automotive defect sensitivity requirements
Mid-year global semiconductor sales up 20.4% compared to 2017
The rebirth of the semiconductor industry

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

2018 IEEE IEDM to showcase breakthrough in semiconductor technology
Nordson SONOSCAN unveils Gen7 tool on Windows 10
CTA study: China tariffs will cost the U.S. economy up to $2.4B annually
Novel sensors could enable smarter textiles
Most wear-resistant metal alloy in the world engineered at Sandia National Laboratories

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

2018 IEEE IEDM to showcase breakthrough in semiconductor technology
Nordson SONOSCAN unveils Gen7 tool on Windows 10
RF power semiconductors for wireless infrastructure over $1B for 2018 with GaN grabbing more share
Adesto demonstrates resistive RAM technology targeting high-reliability applications

PACKAGING ARTICLES

CTA study: China tariffs will cost the U.S. economy up to $2.4B annually
pSemi announces world's first monolithic, SOI Wi-Fi front-end module
SEMI integration of ESD Alliance underway
Keysight Technologies acquires Thales Calibration Services

MEMS ARTICLES

CTA study: China tariffs will cost the U.S. economy up to $2.4B annually
Novel sensors could enable smarter textiles
SEMI integration of ESD Alliance underway
TowerJazz to hold Technical Global Symposium (TGS) in China

LEDS ARTICLES

CTA study: China tariffs will cost the U.S. economy up to $2.4B annually
Optoelectronics market worth $9.80B by 2025
Seoul Viosys introduces new 'UV WICOP' in the UV LED market
UCLA engineers develop world's most efficient semiconductor for thermal management

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

CTA study: China tariffs will cost the U.S. economy up to $2.4B annually
Shipments of flexible AMOLED panels expected to exceed rigid panels by 2020
SEMI testifies against U.S. tariffs; Members meet with congressional leaders urging trade action
Tokyo Tech Hosono's story of IGZO TFT development features in Nature Electronics

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...