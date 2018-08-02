IDT and Steradian Semiconductors announce strategic partnership

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ :IDTI ) announced today a strategic partnership with Steradian Semiconductor Pvt. Ltd. to deliver ultra-high resolution 4D mmWave imaging RADAR for emerging industrial, security, medical, and autonomous vehicle markets.

Steradian Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company based out of Bangalore, India. Steradian is founded by industry experts with decades of experience in designing cellular/RF and microwave transceiver ICs. Their unique IP has enabled IDT to offer highly differentiated “SenseVerse” series of RADAR transceiver ICs to our customers.

The IDT® SenseVerse SVR4410 IC is a multi-channel high resolution MIMO RADAR device that operates in the 76-81 GHz frequency band offering superior interference performance and the highest number of channels per device in the industry. With integrated beamforming and support for multi-device aggregation, the SVR4410 provides best-in-class angular resolution, range, and power consumption in a very small form factor. The two companies are collaborating on a series of roadmap ICs with increasing levels of integration and enable customers’ adoption by means of providing radar modules with integrated antennas, SVR transceiver ICs, radar processing IC and DSP algorithms.

“IDT’s SenseVerse RADAR family will add new dimension to sensing and vision, causing a disruptive change in Industry 4.0 and similar end markets needing high resolution solutions,” stated Sailesh Chittipeddi, executive vice president, global operations and chief technology officer at IDT. “IDT’s novel imaging RADAR architecture based on mmWave technology will be key to reliable and autonomous operation in various climatic conditions and continues IDT’s tradition of delivering high value-added solutions for its customers.”

“IDT’s SenseVerse RADAR family offers all weather high resolution sensing and will enhance and complement human and computer vision,” said Gireesh Rajendran, CEO of Steradian Semiconductor. “IDT’s SVR4410 and roadmap ICs together with Steradian’s RF expertise will offer exceptional value to a wide variety of application spaces.”

IDT’s SenseVerse RADAR products are currently sampling at selected customers.

