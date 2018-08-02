Immersion announces appointment of Tom Lacey as interim CEO and board member

Immersion Corp. (Nasdaq: IMMR), a developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, today announced that Tom Lacey will become the company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer and the newest addition to the Immersion Board of Directors, effective immediately. Lacey succeeds Carl Schlachte, the company’s prior Interim CEO, who is resigning as a director of Immersion.

Lead independent director Sharon Holt has been named Chairman of the Immersion Board.

“We are delighted to have Tom Lacey join us as Interim CEO and a member of the Immersion board,” said Ms. Holt. “Tom is a world class executive who brings a wealth of experience and talent during this important time for Immersion. We are confident that Tom’s leadership and industry expertise will serve Immersion well during his time as Interim CEO as well as during his ongoing service on our Board of Directors. The board looks forward to expeditiously completing the process of hiring a permanent CEO.”

Tom Lacey, the Interim Chief Executive Officer and new Immersion board member, said, “I have gotten to know Immersion well, and I am thrilled to join as both Interim CEO and as a member of the board. I am looking forward to working with the employees, management, customers and board of Immersion to help capitalize on the opportunities ahead.”

With 30 years of experience in the industry, Lacey has a proven track record of successfully leading a diverse group of technology companies.

From May 2013 to June 2017, Lacey served as Chief Executive Officer and a director of Xperi Corporation (formerly Tessera; Nasdaq: XPER), a technology licensor in mobile computing and communications, memory and data storage, and 3-D integrated circuit technologies. He also currently serves as a director of DSP Group (Nasdaq: DSPG). Prior to these roles, he held a number of senior leadership positions at Components Direct, Phoenix Technologies Ltd., Applied Materials, Inc., Flextronics International, and International Display Works. Prior to that, Lacey held various management and executive positions at Intel Corporation for 13 years, including Vice President Sales and Marketing, President of Intel Americas, and Vice President and General Manager, Flash Products.