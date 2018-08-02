Immersion announces appointment of Tom Lacey as interim CEO and board member

Immersion Corp. (Nasdaq: IMMR), a developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, today announced that Tom Lacey will become the company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer and the newest addition to the Immersion Board of Directors, effective immediately. Lacey succeeds Carl Schlachte, the company’s prior Interim CEO, who is resigning as a director of Immersion.

Lead independent director Sharon Holt has been named Chairman of the Immersion Board.

“We are delighted to have Tom Lacey join us as Interim CEO and a member of the Immersion board,” said Ms. Holt. “Tom is a world class executive who brings a wealth of experience and talent during this important time for Immersion. We are confident that Tom’s leadership and industry expertise will serve Immersion well during his time as Interim CEO as well as during his ongoing service on our Board of Directors. The board looks forward to expeditiously completing the process of hiring a permanent CEO.”

Tom Lacey, the Interim Chief Executive Officer and new Immersion board member, said, “I have gotten to know Immersion well, and I am thrilled to join as both Interim CEO and as a member of the board. I am looking forward to working with the employees, management, customers and board of Immersion to help capitalize on the opportunities ahead.”

With 30 years of experience in the industry, Lacey has a proven track record of successfully leading a diverse group of technology companies.

From May 2013 to June 2017, Lacey served as Chief Executive Officer and a director of Xperi Corporation (formerly Tessera; Nasdaq: XPER), a technology licensor in mobile computing and communications, memory and data storage, and 3-D integrated circuit technologies. He also currently serves as a director of DSP Group (Nasdaq: DSPG). Prior to these roles, he held a number of senior leadership positions at Components Direct, Phoenix Technologies Ltd., Applied Materials, Inc., Flextronics International, and International Display Works. Prior to that, Lacey held various management and executive positions at Intel Corporation for 13 years, including Vice President Sales and Marketing, President of Intel Americas, and Vice President and General Manager, Flash Products.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Worldwide semiconductor revenue hit record $120.8B in Q2 2018
New material could improve efficiency of computer processing and memory
Seven top 15 semi suppliers of the first half of 2018 register ≥20% gains
Size of semiconductor acquisitions may have hit limit
Strong 2Q'18 global supply chain growth but second half slowing
DRAM sales forecast to top $100B this year with 39% market growth
SEMI China, CASPA promote China-Silicon Valley innovation partnership

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Gartner identifies five emerging technology trends that will blur the lines between human and machine
Samsung's Exynos i S111 delivers efficiency and reliability for NB-IoT devices
Immersion announces appointment of Tom Lacey as interim CEO and board member
Helping the microchip industry go (very low) with the flow
The largest compound semiconductor device maker in China selects ClassOne Solstice CopperMax electroplating system

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Helping the microchip industry go (very low) with the flow
The largest compound semiconductor device maker in China selects ClassOne Solstice CopperMax electroplating system
Worldwide semiconductor revenue hit record $120.8B in Q2 2018
New material could improve efficiency of computer processing and memory

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Gartner identifies five emerging technology trends that will blur the lines between human and machine
Immersion announces appointment of Tom Lacey as interim CEO and board member
Helping the microchip industry go (very low) with the flow
Worldwide semiconductor revenue hit record $120.8B in Q2 2018

MEMS ARTICLES

Gartner identifies five emerging technology trends that will blur the lines between human and machine
Samsung's Exynos i S111 delivers efficiency and reliability for NB-IoT devices
Worldwide semiconductor revenue hit record $120.8B in Q2 2018
Semtech’s LoRa technology creates IoT metering solutions to improve facility management in China

LEDS ARTICLES

Sanan IC goes global, emerges as a world-class III-V technology platform company
CTA study: China tariffs will cost the U.S. economy up to $2.4B annually
Optoelectronics market worth $9.80B by 2025
Seoul Viosys introduces new 'UV WICOP' in the UV LED market

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

CTA study: China tariffs will cost the U.S. economy up to $2.4B annually
Shipments of flexible AMOLED panels expected to exceed rigid panels by 2020
SEMI testifies against U.S. tariffs; Members meet with congressional leaders urging trade action
Tokyo Tech Hosono's story of IGZO TFT development features in Nature Electronics

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...