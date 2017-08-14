MRSI Systems launches MRSI-HVM3P for new applications extending the MRSI-HVM3 die bonder family

MRSI Systems (Mycronic Group), is expanding its high speed MRSI-HVM3 die bonder platform with the launch of the MRSI-HVM3P to offer configurations for active optical cable (AOC), gold-box packaging, and other applications in addition to chip-on-carrier (CoC).

This expansion is in response to our customer’s request to take advantage of the field-proven performance of the flexible high speed MRSI-HVM3 platform, for their other essential packaging applications in photonics manufacturing which are high volume and high mix by nature.

The new MRSI-HVM3P is the first major extension to the HVM3 family, equipped with inline conveyor for single fixture or multiple cassette inputs that can automatically transport large forms of carriers of the dies. This configuration is targeted at AOC or similar die-to-printed circuit board (PCB) applications, gold-box packaging, and CoC in fixture. The processes include eutectic, epoxy stamping, UV epoxy dispensing, and in-situ UV curing.

“With these extensions to our successful HVM3 platform, MRSI Systems is now able to offer flexible high volume die bonding solutions, not just for CoC, but also for PCB and box levels of packaging to our customers in photonics, sensors and other advanced technology fields,” said Dr. Yi Qian, Vice President of Product Management of MRSI Systems. “This is another demonstration of MRSI’s commitment to provide critical solutions promptly in response to our customers’ needs,” concluded Mr. Michael Chalsen, President of MRSI Systems.

Both MRSI-HVM3 and MRSI-HVM3P now carry the following options inherited from our long proven MRSI-M3 family:  localized heating, flip-chip bonding, and co-planarity bonding. These options are increasingly critical for new applications such as 400G transceivers and silicon photonics.

The MRSI-HVM3 product family delivers industry-leading speed, future-proof high precision (<3mm), and superior flexibility for true multi-process, multi-chip, high-volume production.

The launch of the MRSI-HVM3P builds on the success of our first configuration launched last year, the MRSI-HVM3 for CoC, Chip-on-Submount (CoS), and Chip-on-Baseplate (CoB) assembly using eutectic and/or epoxy stamping die bonding, which has proved to be the best-in-class die bonder with the leading speed, zero-time tool change between dies, and <3mm accuracy. The superior performance was enabled by dual head, dual stage, integrated “on-the-fly” tool changer, ultrafast eutectic stage, and multi-levels of parallel processing optimizations (see product launch press release August 14, 2017).

MRSI Systems is exhibiting at China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE) with our partner CYCAD Century Science and Technology (Booth #1C66) in Shenzhen, September 5-8, 2018 and ECOC (Booth #577) in Rome, Italy, September 24-26, 2018.

