Nordson SONOSCAN unveils Gen7 tool on Windows 10

Nordson SONOSCAN, a developer and producer of acoustic micro imaging (AMI) tools, announces its new Gen7™ laboratory style acoustic micro-imaging tool. The new Gen7 AMI tool enhances operator productivity and part throughput rate by providing greater versatility in transducer movement, faster scanning of samples, and faster processing of data.

Orders are now being taken for the Gen7 AMI tool, which, like its predecessors in the Nordson SONOSCANC-SAM® line, is designed for analytical work on small numbers of samples, although it can also screen modest quantities of components. Among its differentiating features:

  • 50% higher screening throughput from faster transducer motors.
  • Scan area significantly enlarged, so more parts can be scanned at one time.
  • Upward and downward range of Z movement of the transducer more than doubled to enable scanning of samples having a greater range of height variation.
  • Windows® 10 operating system and Sonolytics 2™ user interface have replaced Windows® 7 and Sonolytics™, respectively.
  • Intel’s i7 seventh generation chips make the system’s computer hardware 33% faster, giving, for example, quicker delivery of Digital Image Analysis.
  • Both monitors have high resolution 4K screens to reveal more detail.
  • Includes Waterplume™ technology, so a separate C-SAM tool is not needed to image IGBT modules.

Users will notice that frequently used menu items now appear in the User Interface, eliminating the need to open a menu. Other changes include easy access to the current timing mode in the A-Scan and the ability to Go To a TOF directly from the movement interface.

