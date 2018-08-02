North American semiconductor equipment industry posts July 2018 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.36 billion in billings worldwide in July 2018 (three-month average basis), according to the July Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI . The billings figure is 4.9 percent lower than the final June 2018 level of $2.48 billion, and is 4.1 percent higher than the July 2017 billings level of $2.27 billion.

“Global billings declined for the second month in a row, indicative of customer push-outs,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “We expect the industry to weather this soft patch and end the year overall with strong growth.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Billings

(3-mo. avg.) Year-Over-Year February 2018 $2,417.8 22.5% March 2018 $2,431.8 16.9% April 2018 $2,689.9 25.9% May 2018 $2,702.3 8.1% June 2018 (final) $2,484.3 8.0% July 2018 (prelim) $2,363.1 4.1%

Source: SEMI ( www.semi.org ), August 2018