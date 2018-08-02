Semtech’s LoRa technology creates IoT metering solutions to improve facility management in China

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that EasyLinkin, a high-tech enterprise specializing in the research and development of low power wide area network (LPWAN) technologies, has incorporated Semtech’s LoRa® devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) into its IoT smart metering solutions to improve facility management.

LoRa-enabled smart meters from EasyLinkin monitor utility usage rates in real-time to provide facilities more visibility to reduce operating costs. EasyLinkin’s LoRa-based products are easy to install on existing meters and are currently being deployed across China in both public and private LoRaWAN™ networks. Utility companies are able to monitor utility usage in real-time to reduce operational costs and conserve natural resources.

“Our customers are able to analyze their usage through real-time data collected by our smart metering solutions to reduce operational costs,” said Kun Xu, Co-Founder & Executive President at EasyLinkin. “This was enabled and would not be possible without Semtech’s LoRa Technology, which provides the ideal IoT solution for utility monitoring and management. The easy deployment and flexibility of LoRa Technology enables consistent data transmission in either a private or public network.”

“With an increased emphasis on sustainability, there’s an absolute need for IoT solutions, like Semtech’s LoRa Technology, to solve real-world environmental challenges,” said Vivek Mohan, Director of IoT, Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Integrating LoRa Technology into EasyLinkin’s metering devices provides an IoT solution that reduces operational costs like maintenance and allows an inside look into utility consumption, letting consumers change their usage accordingly.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN™ specification have been deployed in over 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance™, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site and join the LoRa Community to access free training as well as an online industry catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT application.