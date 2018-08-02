Soitec and MBDA to acquire Dolphin Integration Assets

Soitec (Euronext Paris), a designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, and MBDA, announce the joint acquisition of Dolphin Integration.

Dolphin Integration is an industry recognized provider of semiconductor design, silicon IP and SoC (System-On-Chip) solutions for low power applications. Headquartered in Grenoble, Dolphin Integration was founded in 1985. It currently employs 155 people, including 130 design engineers. For the fiscal year ended March 31th, 2018, the company generated revenues of 17 million Euros.

The joint venture formed by Soitec and MBDA acquires Dolphin Integration, including all employees. The resulting ownership of the joint venture is as follows: Soitec at 60% and MBDA at 40%.

The transaction was authorized today by the Commercial Court of Grenoble. It comes as a prompt and positive outcome of Dolphin Integration insolvency proceedings. The company went into receivership on July 24, 2018.

Soitec and MBDA each provide complementary strategic support to Dolphin Integration.

Soitec brings its engineered substrates expertise and unique low-power design methodology (body biasing) to accelerate Dolphin Integration design activities in low-power electronic devices, where a growing number of critical chips are built on FD-SOI technology. In addition, Soitec will strengthen Dolphin Integration’s position within the entire semiconductor ecosystem, to develop and promote products and services in several strategic markets, including mobile devices and infrastructure, data centers, and space and industrial applications.

MBDA, a strategic customer of Dolphin Integration for defense applications since 2004, strengthens its existing industrial collaboration and long-term commercial pipeline for ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) and SoC (System on Chip) products. With the support of MBDA, Dolphin Integration will be able to advance its positions in aerospace and defense design.

Soitec and MBDA confident in Dolphin Integration profitable growth.

Soitec and MBDA together committed to a financial investment of around 6 million Euros including the acquisition of most of Dolphin Integration’s assets, the payment of certain liabilities and a significant cash injection to finance Dolphin Integration’s working capital requirements.

Soitec and MBDA are confident in their ability to turnaround the financial position of Dolphin Integration. Dolphin Integration is expected to be fully consolidated into Soitec’s financial statements as of September 2018.

“Dolphin Integration represents a strategic opportunity for Soitec to reinforce a full IP and service offering related to energy efficient solutions for chip design on FD-SOI. This is a major differentiating factor for FD-SOI and a key accelerator of FD-SOI adoption in major market segments,” highlighted Paul Boudre, CEO of Soitec.

“MBDA investment will strengthen the French defense industrial base since it will provide Dolphin Integration with a more stable flow of defense related revenues and a closer technological collaboration that will allow it to enhance the access of its specialized microelectronics offering to the entire French and European defense industry,” said Antoine Bouvier, CEO of MBDA.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Seven top 15 semi suppliers of the first half of 2018 register ≥20% gains
Size of semiconductor acquisitions may have hit limit
Strong 2Q'18 global supply chain growth but second half slowing
DRAM sales forecast to top $100B this year with 39% market growth
SEMI China, CASPA promote China-Silicon Valley innovation partnership
Process Watch: Automotive defect sensitivity requirements
Mid-year global semiconductor sales up 20.4% compared to 2017

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

ASIC Design Services adds Core Deep Learning IP to SiFive DesignShare program
MRSI Systems launches MRSI-HVM3P for new applications extending the MRSI-HVM3 die bonder family
Murata invests in MEMS sensor manufacturing in Finland
TowerJazz to showcase SiGe and silicon photonic process solutions for 100 to 400Gb/s optical data links at ECOC
Soitec and MBDA to acquire Dolphin Integration Assets

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

ASIC Design Services adds Core Deep Learning IP to SiFive DesignShare program
TowerJazz to showcase SiGe and silicon photonic process solutions for 100 to 400Gb/s optical data links at ECOC
Soitec and MBDA to acquire Dolphin Integration Assets
Vacuum pump market growing at 6%. CAGR to cross $6.5B by 2024

PACKAGING ARTICLES

MRSI Systems launches MRSI-HVM3P for new applications extending the MRSI-HVM3 die bonder family
Soitec and MBDA to acquire Dolphin Integration Assets
Toshiba announces next-generation superjunction power MOSFETs
CTA study: China tariffs will cost the U.S. economy up to $2.4B annually

MEMS ARTICLES

Murata invests in MEMS sensor manufacturing in Finland
SiFive announces first open-source RISC-V-based SoC platform with NVIDIA Deep Learning Accelerator technology
CTA study: China tariffs will cost the U.S. economy up to $2.4B annually
Novel sensors could enable smarter textiles

LEDS ARTICLES

CTA study: China tariffs will cost the U.S. economy up to $2.4B annually
Optoelectronics market worth $9.80B by 2025
Seoul Viosys introduces new 'UV WICOP' in the UV LED market
UCLA engineers develop world's most efficient semiconductor for thermal management

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

CTA study: China tariffs will cost the U.S. economy up to $2.4B annually
Shipments of flexible AMOLED panels expected to exceed rigid panels by 2020
SEMI testifies against U.S. tariffs; Members meet with congressional leaders urging trade action
Tokyo Tech Hosono's story of IGZO TFT development features in Nature Electronics

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...