Toshiba announces next-generation superjunction power MOSFETs

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched a new series of next-generation 650V power MOSFETs that are intended for use in server power supplies in data centers, solar (PV) power conditioners, uninterruptible power systems (UPS) and other industrial applications.

The first device in the DTMOS VI series is the TK040N65Z, a 650V device that supports continuous drain currents (ID) up to 57A and 228A when pulsed (IDP). The new device offers an ultra-low drain-source on-resistance RDS(ON) of 0.04Ω (0.033Ω typ.) which reduces losses in power applications. The enhancement mode device is ideal for use in modern high-speed power supplies, due to the reduced capacitance in the design.

Power supply efficiency is improved as a result of reductions in the key performance index / figure-of-merit (FoM) – RDS(ON) x Qgd. The TK040N65Z shows a 40% improvement in this important metric over the previous DTMOS IV-H device, which represents a significant gain in power supply efficiency in the region of 0.36%[1] – as measured in a 2.5kW PFC circuit.

The new device is housed in an industry-standard TO-247 package, ensuring compatibility with legacy designs as well as suitability for new projects.

Toshiba will continue to expand their product lineup to meet market trends and help improve the efficiency of power supplies and systems.

The new device enters mass production today and shipments begin immediately.

