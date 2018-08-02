TowerJazz to showcase SiGe and silicon photonic process solutions for 100 to 400Gb/s optical data links at ECOC

TowerJazz, the global specialty foundry, today announced its participation at the 44th European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) being held in Rome, Italy on September 23-27, 2018. The Company will showcase its advanced SiGe (Silicon Germanium) process, with speeds in excess of 300GHz, and its newest production SiPho (Silicon Photonics) process built into data center high-speed optical data links.

TowerJazz has a significant foundry share of the 100Gb/s transceiver market served by its SiGe Terabit Platform and will showcase even higher SiGe transistor speeds and patented features appropriate for 200 and 400Gb/s communication ICs such as  transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs), laser and modulator drivers, and clock and data recovery circuits.

TowerJazz’s SiPho production platform enables high bandwidth photo diodes, together with waveguides and modulators, with a roadmap to allow InP components on the same die and permit a high-level of optical integration for next-generation data center optical links.  An open design kit is available to all customers and supported by prototyping and shuttle runs.

To set up a meeting or see a demo with TowerJazz technical experts at the TowerJazz ECOC booth (#569), or for more information, please click here or inquire at: info@towerjazz.com.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Seven top 15 semi suppliers of the first half of 2018 register ≥20% gains
Size of semiconductor acquisitions may have hit limit
Strong 2Q'18 global supply chain growth but second half slowing
DRAM sales forecast to top $100B this year with 39% market growth
SEMI China, CASPA promote China-Silicon Valley innovation partnership
Process Watch: Automotive defect sensitivity requirements
Mid-year global semiconductor sales up 20.4% compared to 2017

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

ASIC Design Services adds Core Deep Learning IP to SiFive DesignShare program
MRSI Systems launches MRSI-HVM3P for new applications extending the MRSI-HVM3 die bonder family
Murata invests in MEMS sensor manufacturing in Finland
TowerJazz to showcase SiGe and silicon photonic process solutions for 100 to 400Gb/s optical data links at ECOC
Soitec and MBDA to acquire Dolphin Integration Assets

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

ASIC Design Services adds Core Deep Learning IP to SiFive DesignShare program
TowerJazz to showcase SiGe and silicon photonic process solutions for 100 to 400Gb/s optical data links at ECOC
Soitec and MBDA to acquire Dolphin Integration Assets
Vacuum pump market growing at 6%. CAGR to cross $6.5B by 2024

PACKAGING ARTICLES

MRSI Systems launches MRSI-HVM3P for new applications extending the MRSI-HVM3 die bonder family
Soitec and MBDA to acquire Dolphin Integration Assets
Toshiba announces next-generation superjunction power MOSFETs
CTA study: China tariffs will cost the U.S. economy up to $2.4B annually

MEMS ARTICLES

Murata invests in MEMS sensor manufacturing in Finland
SiFive announces first open-source RISC-V-based SoC platform with NVIDIA Deep Learning Accelerator technology
CTA study: China tariffs will cost the U.S. economy up to $2.4B annually
Novel sensors could enable smarter textiles

LEDS ARTICLES

CTA study: China tariffs will cost the U.S. economy up to $2.4B annually
Optoelectronics market worth $9.80B by 2025
Seoul Viosys introduces new 'UV WICOP' in the UV LED market
UCLA engineers develop world's most efficient semiconductor for thermal management

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

CTA study: China tariffs will cost the U.S. economy up to $2.4B annually
Shipments of flexible AMOLED panels expected to exceed rigid panels by 2020
SEMI testifies against U.S. tariffs; Members meet with congressional leaders urging trade action
Tokyo Tech Hosono's story of IGZO TFT development features in Nature Electronics

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...