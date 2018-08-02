TowerJazz to showcase SiGe and silicon photonic process solutions for 100 to 400Gb/s optical data links at ECOC

TowerJazz, the global specialty foundry, today announced its participation at the 44th European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) being held in Rome, Italy on September 23-27, 2018. The Company will showcase its advanced SiGe (Silicon Germanium) process, with speeds in excess of 300GHz, and its newest production SiPho (Silicon Photonics) process built into data center high-speed optical data links.

TowerJazz has a significant foundry share of the 100Gb/s transceiver market served by its SiGe Terabit Platform and will showcase even higher SiGe transistor speeds and patented features appropriate for 200 and 400Gb/s communication ICs such as transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs), laser and modulator drivers, and clock and data recovery circuits.

TowerJazz’s SiPho production platform enables high bandwidth photo diodes, together with waveguides and modulators, with a roadmap to allow InP components on the same die and permit a high-level of optical integration for next-generation data center optical links. An open design kit is available to all customers and supported by prototyping and shuttle runs.

