Watlow acquires Yarbrough Solutions Worldwide

Watlow, a designer and manufacturer of complete thermal systems, announced that it has acquired Yarbrough Solutions Worldwide of Austin, Texas. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Yarbrough is a semiconductor equipment solutions provider that services semiconductor fabrication companies globally by developing, installing and servicing high-performance solutions at its customer’s fabrication plants. In performing these services, Yarbrough has long relied upon a myriad of Watlow product offerings such as electric heaters, temperature sensors, temperature controllers and power controllers.

“Yarbrough is a known leader in providing innovative thermal system solutions to semiconductor equipment end users,” said Rob Gilmore, vice president and general manager of Watlow’s semiconductor business unit. “Adding Yarbrough’s know-how and expertise to Watlow’s world-class suite of thermal system capabilities enhances our ability to serve customers through the entire semiconductor fabrication process, from the tool to the scrubber, to ensure thermal optimization of the complete system.”

“This acquisition enables both parties to provide even more value to our semiconductor equipment customers,” said Pat Swayze, vice president of Yarbrough. “We are very excited about Watlow’s long-term vision and we look forward to contributing to the company’s future growth.”

A key element of the acquisition is a South Korean joint venture, which enhances Watlow’s presence in the region. This joint venture between Watlow and its partner, Global Standard Technology Co., Ltd., an established semiconductor business, will be named Watlow Pacific Inc.

Watlow has experienced significant recent growth and aspires to be the share leader in all of its core markets. According to Peter Desloge, Watlow’s president, chief executive officer and chairman, “Watlow is committed to the success of its customers through product and technology leadership, and this is one of the many reasons why the world’s leading companies begin with Watlow for their thermal needs. The Yarbrough acquisition is a continuation of Watlow’s strategy to combine organic investments and acquisitions to achieve consistent, sustainable long-term growth. This acquisition enhances our thermal control capabilities and our ability to create value and deliver a competitive advantage to our customers. We are very excited to welcome Yarbrough to the Watlow team.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

TSMC WannaCry infection forces shutdowns, financial losses
Worldwide semiconductor revenue hit record $120.8B in Q2 2018
New material could improve efficiency of computer processing and memory
Seven top 15 semi suppliers of the first half of 2018 register ≥20% gains
Size of semiconductor acquisitions may have hit limit
Strong 2Q'18 global supply chain growth but second half slowing
DRAM sales forecast to top $100B this year with 39% market growth

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

A human enzyme can biodegrade graphene
Watlow acquires Yarbrough Solutions Worldwide
TSMC WannaCry infection forces shutdowns, financial losses
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts July 2018 billings
Gartner identifies five emerging technology trends that will blur the lines between human and machine

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Watlow acquires Yarbrough Solutions Worldwide
TSMC WannaCry infection forces shutdowns, financial losses
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts July 2018 billings
Helping the microchip industry go (very low) with the flow

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Watlow acquires Yarbrough Solutions Worldwide
TSMC WannaCry infection forces shutdowns, financial losses
Gartner identifies five emerging technology trends that will blur the lines between human and machine
Immersion announces appointment of Tom Lacey as interim CEO and board member

MEMS ARTICLES

A human enzyme can biodegrade graphene
Gartner identifies five emerging technology trends that will blur the lines between human and machine
Samsung's Exynos i S111 delivers efficiency and reliability for NB-IoT devices
Worldwide semiconductor revenue hit record $120.8B in Q2 2018

LEDS ARTICLES

Sanan IC goes global, emerges as a world-class III-V technology platform company
CTA study: China tariffs will cost the U.S. economy up to $2.4B annually
Optoelectronics market worth $9.80B by 2025
Seoul Viosys introduces new 'UV WICOP' in the UV LED market

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

CTA study: China tariffs will cost the U.S. economy up to $2.4B annually
Shipments of flexible AMOLED panels expected to exceed rigid panels by 2020
SEMI testifies against U.S. tariffs; Members meet with congressional leaders urging trade action
Tokyo Tech Hosono's story of IGZO TFT development features in Nature Electronics

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...