WFE semiconductor equipment billings to drop 24% in second half of 2018

On the heels of a 37.3% growth in wafer front end (WFE) semiconductor equipment growth in 2017, the market will grow only 10% in 2018 to $62.3 billion, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company.

For the first six months of 2018, WFE billings were $35.3 billion, meaning billings of $27.0 billion will be registered in the second half of 2018 if the sector as a whole grows 10% in CY 2018.

This means a drop of 24% between 1H 2018 and 2H 2018.

The chart below shows that U.S. equipment companies held a 48.8% share of the total sector in 1H 2018 followed by Japan with a 30.3% share and ROW (primarily Europe) with a 26.9% share. For 2H 2018, the weak Japanese Yen means Japan will have a 29.1% share, but stronger EUV sales by ASML will mean Europe’s share will grow to 28.0%.

The memory market is moving into a period of oversupply: NAND oversupply started six months ago and has resulted in device price drops, while DRAMs will reach an oversupply situation in the next few months. As a result, market leader Samsung Electronics has pushed out purchases. Foundry leader TSMC has reduced its estimate for sales revenue growth in 2018 and its capital expenditure budget.

