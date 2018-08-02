Air Liquide inaugurates new advanced materials production facility in U.S.

Air Liquide Advanced Materials Inc. was joined by local officials and members of the community to inaugurate a new speciality chemical production facility in Upper Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania, on October 19, 2018.

This new facility marks an expansion of Air Liquide’s operations in the community, adding 105,000 sq. ft. of production space. Featuring multiple manufacturing suites and updated infrastructure, the new site offers next generation specialty chemical operations that complement our global manufacturing base. Air Liquide worked closely with the Governor of Pennsylvania’s Action Team to reinforce its commitment to the region and bring this project to fruition.

Commented Paul Burlingame, President & CEO, Air Liquide Advanced Materials Inc.: “Air Liquide Advanced Materials is experiencing strong global growth, and the inauguration of the second state-of-the-art Advanced Materials Center in Upper Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania further enhances our ability to serve customers with innovative products and technologies. This facility comes to life thanks to the men and women of ALAM focused on safety, quality, and our customers along with the strong support of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, and the local Upper Mount Bethel community.”