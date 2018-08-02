Innodisk enters alliance with subsidiaries and partners to bring AIoT into the spotlight

As a provider of industrial-grade storage and memory, Innodisk has devoted more and more resources into the development of AI in the industrial market. In order to further this goal, the company has now entered The AIoT Alliance along with subsidiaries and partners such as SuperMicro and IronYun.

The AIoT Alliance was announced at a conference held on Wednesday, October 17 that also showcased comprehensive solutions on smart city data storage, edge computing, software, analytics, cloud-management and more.

Innodisk’s role in the alliance is not only as a provider of storage and memory but as a responsible for allover AIoT integration. Following this commitment the company is adding a new business department named IPA (Intelligent Peripherals Appliance) to better facilitate the integration different roles in an AIoT ecosystem.

Of the partners, Innodisk subsidiaries comprises industrial GPU with Aetina; all-flash arrays provided by Accelstore; 5G wireless, high-speed communication solutions from Millitronic; and IoV and CAN solutions from Antzer.

Innodisk president Randy Chien has strongly encouraged this partnership and states: “As the leading industrial-grade storage provider our next step is the AIoT market which will be major business focus for the next few years. However, realizing AI in the industrial field requires not only expertise and technology, but also a deep understanding of different vertical markets. We believe that our alliance and the total integration from cloud to edge is essential to our clients.”

Featured on Forbes’ Asia’s 200 Best Under A Billion companies, Innodisk is a provider of flash memory, DRAM modules and embedded peripheral products for the industrial and enterprise applications. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Innodisk supports clients globally with engineering support and sales teams in mainland China, Europe, Japan, and the United States.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Global semiconductor sales in September up 13.8% year-to-year
Advanced packaging technologies are key for semiconductor innovation
U.S. announces trade talks with Japan, the EU, and UK; Action will benefit semiconductor industry
Cybersecurity critical to success of MEMS and sensors suppliers
Wafer shipments forecast to set new highs through 2021
Advanced technology key to strong foundry revenue per wafer
Automating 200mm semiconductor fabs to meet growing demand

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Innodisk enters alliance with subsidiaries and partners to bring AIoT into the spotlight
pSemi announces frequency extension and volume production of the 55 GHz Digital Step Attenuator (DSA)
German research institute drives flexible electronics innovations
A solar cell that does double duty for renewable energy
Global semiconductor sales in September up 13.8% year-to-year

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

pSemi announces frequency extension and volume production of the 55 GHz Digital Step Attenuator (DSA)
A solar cell that does double duty for renewable energy
Global semiconductor sales in September up 13.8% year-to-year
Synopsys advances Test Fusion technology with test points to reduce manufacturing costs and boost quality

PACKAGING ARTICLES

pSemi announces frequency extension and volume production of the 55 GHz Digital Step Attenuator (DSA)
Global semiconductor sales in September up 13.8% year-to-year
SEMI shares industry feedback on RoHS review roadmap with European Commission
Advanced packaging technologies are key for semiconductor innovation

MEMS ARTICLES

Innodisk enters alliance with subsidiaries and partners to bring AIoT into the spotlight
Global semiconductor sales in September up 13.8% year-to-year
New chip measures multiple cellular responses to speed drug discovery
Nanotubes may give the world better batteries

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor wins multiple patent litigations for Acrich MJT and driver technology
Apple, the best positioned to bring high volume consumer microLEDs to market
U.S.-China trade war heats up with semiconductor industry caught in the middle
Plessey chooses AIX G5+ C MOCVD tool for GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLEDs display innovation

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

German research institute drives flexible electronics innovations
MagnaChip to begin volume production of new automotive display driver IC
Apple, the best positioned to bring high volume consumer microLEDs to market
Plessey chooses AIX G5+ C MOCVD tool for GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLEDs display innovation

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...