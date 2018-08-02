North American semiconductor equipment industry posts September 2018 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.09 billion in billings worldwide in September 2018 (three-month average basis), according to the September Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI . The billings figure is 6.5 percent lower than the final August 2018 level of $2.37 billion, and is 1.8 percent higher than the September 2017 billings level of $2.05 billion.

“Quarterly global billings of North American equipment suppliers experienced their typical seasonal weakening in the most recent quarter,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “Relative to the third quarter, we expect investment activity to improve for the remainder of the year.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Billings

(3-mo. avg.) Year-Over-Year April 2018 $2,689.9 25.9% May 2018 $2,702.3 19.0% June 2018 $2,484.3 8.0% July 2018 $2,377.9 4.8% August 2018 (final) $2,236.8 2.5% September 2018 (prelim) $2,091.9 1.8%

Source: SEMI ( www.semi.org ), October 2018