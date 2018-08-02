pSemi announces frequency extension and volume production of the 55 GHz Digital Step Attenuator (DSA)

pSemiTM Corporation (formerly Peregrine Semiconductor), a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, announces volume production of the PE43508 digital step attenuator (DSA). This mmWave product is the world’s first single-chip silicon-on-insulator (SOI) DSA to support the entire 9 kHz to 55 GHz frequency range. Ideal for 5G test and measurement applications, the PE43508 exemplifies pSemi’s high-performance capabilities at mmWave frequencies. The 55 GHz DSA maintains a monotonic response across the entire frequency range and features low insertion loss, low attenuation error and good return loss.

“At the IMS 2018 exhibition in June, we introduced the newest product in the pSemi high-frequency portfolio—a mmWave digital step attenuator,” says Jim Cable, CEO at pSemi. “As we announce volume production, I am excited to share that we are extending the operating frequency range of the PE43508 to 55 GHz. After additional testing, we concluded the original 50 GHz DSA name was selling this impressive product short. The PE43508 delivers exceptional performance beyond 50 GHz, further supporting pSemi’s claim that RF SOI can deliver a high-performing and reliable solution at high frequencies. It also demonstrates pSemi’s superior engineering talents and process capabilities in mmWave design.”

The 55 GHz DSA joins pSemi’s high-frequency portfolio which includes a 40 GHz switch (PE42524) and two 60 GHz switches (PE42525 and PE426525) based on the same UltraCMOS® technology platform. These monolithic ICs are ideal for applications, such as test and measurement and 5G wireless infrastructure, and can be used in more traditional high-frequency applications, such as very small aperture satellite terminals.

Features, Packaging, Pricing and Availability

The PE43508 is a 6-bit, 50-ohm DSA that offers wideband support from 9 kHz to 55 GHz. The PE43508 covers a 31.5 dB attenuation range in 0.5 dB and 1 dB steps, and it is capable of maintaining 0.5 dB and 1 dB monotonicity through 55 GHz. The PE43508 also delivers glitch-safe attenuation state transitions, meaning no increased power spike during a state transition.

The PE43508 has an extended temperature range from −40°C to +105°C, an HBM ESD rating of 1 kV and an easy-to-use digital control interface supporting both serial addressable and parallel programming. The DSA supports 1.8 V control signals and has an optional VSS_EXT bypass mode.

Offered as a flip-chip die, volume-production parts, evaluation kits and samples are available now. For 1K-quantity orders, each PE43508 is $50 USD.