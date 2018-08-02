BISTel partners with Siemens to deliver MindSphere applications for advanced data analytics and predictive maintenance

BISTeL, a provider of adaptive intelligent (AI) applications for smart manufacturing today announced that it has joined the MindSphere Partner Program, Siemens’ partner program for Industrial IoT solution and technology providers. BISTel applications are expected to be available on the MindSphere platform Q1 2019.

BISTel’s advanced data analytics platform, eDatalzyer®, and its real-time, health monitoring and predictive maintenance (HMP) solution will connect with the MindSphere cloud-based, open Industrial IoT platform to deliver significant business value to the manufacturing sector. Opportunities for enhanced business value include access to the latest industrial IoT technology and access to industry leading manufacturing applications that are designed to accelerate the customers’ journey to smart manufacturing, improve engineering productivity, provide greater operational efficiencies, and increase quality and yield. Smart Manufacturing (also referred to as Industry 4.0), is event driven, enabling issues to be addressed before they occur, and machines taken offline only when it is absolutely necessary.

According to W.K. Choi, CEO, BISTel, “We are delighted to work with Siemens and build MindSphere applications to take advantage of Siemens’ leading industrial IoT technology. BISTel’s real-time monitoring, fault detection, data analysis and predictive maintenance applications on the MindSphere platform enable customers to quickly turn manufacturing data into actionable intelligence that improves business performance and creates significant efficiencies across their manufacturing organizations.”

“BISTel is capable of delivering tremendous value in engineering and automation applications for smart manufacturing,” said Paul Kaeley, senior vice president, global partner ecosystem at Siemens PLM Software. “With BISTel as a partner in the MindSphere ecosystem, customers now have more strong options to solve operational challenges with advanced data analytics and predictive maintenance.”

Industry 4.0 enables the digitalization of the manufacturing sector and transforms the way plants operate. Increased automation and the introduction of AI create new ways for engineers and operators to interface with factory equipment and processes and solve every day manufacturing problems in real time. Key to this, is Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology. According to a recent Gartner Group study, the number of IoT connected devices worldwide will grow from 8.4 billion in 2017 to more than 20.4 billion by 2020, creating access to a wealth of new data across the manufacturing ecosystem. To achieve the vision of Industry 4.0 the manufacturing ecosystem must deliver this data to the right people, at the right place and at the right time. The proliferation of the Cloud, Big Data analytics and the adoption of AI based technologies are critical to achieving this goal.

Adaptive Intelligence for Smart Manufacturing

BISTel is redefining AI as adaptive intelligence for smarter manufacturing. Several new AI based, real-time monitoring and advanced data analytics tools connect with IIoT platforms. These new solutions enable manufacturers to connect to and gather data from any data source. BISTel’s real-time monitoring applications detect faults before they occur, quickly conduct root cause analysis in hours and minutes versus the weeks and months it takes others. With its new health monitoring and predictive maintenance (HMP) solution, engineers and operators can now predict outcomes and adapt real-time to changing factory conditions.