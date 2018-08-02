Entegris expands clean manufacturing facility in Malaysia

Entegris Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTG) announced today the grand opening of its expanded, state-of-the-art clean manufacturing facility in Kulim, Malaysia. With a $30M USD investment, Entegris has increased the manufacturing capacity of the Kulim facility by 30%, ensuring the company is a steadfast partner for the leading semiconductor makers for years to come.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is having a massive impact on IC manufacturing. New technologies are requiring an enormous number of chips and a greater emphasis on the performance and reliability of those chips. “This new standard calls on solutions that will enable the future of technology and we are seeing this through the increase in demand for our leading wafer handling products” said Bertrand Loy, president and CEO, Entegris. “To meet this surge, we have expanded our Kulim manufacturing capacity and capabilities, adding new tooling, molding machines, and numerous updates to the assembly area to create a superior and unparalleled manufacturing facility.”

“This expanded state-of-the-art clean manufacturing facility enables Entegris to support wafer and reticle handling demand on a global basis for leading nodes now and into the future,” said Bill Shaner, senior vice president of Advanced Materials Handling Division, Entegris. “This expansion clearly aligns with the evolving needs of the industry addressing both the high demand for our award-winning FOUPs and also the emergent need for Entegris’s ASML-qualified EUV reticle pods, which are critical for logic makers adopting the most advanced lithography processes.”