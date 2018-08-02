Entegris expands clean manufacturing facility in Malaysia

Entegris Inc. (Nasdaq: ENTG) announced today the grand opening of its expanded, state-of-the-art clean manufacturing facility in Kulim, Malaysia. With a $30M USD investment, Entegris has increased the manufacturing capacity of the Kulim facility by 30%, ensuring the company is a steadfast partner for the leading semiconductor makers for years to come.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is having a massive impact on IC manufacturing. New technologies are requiring an enormous number of chips and a greater emphasis on the performance and reliability of those chips.  “This new standard calls on solutions that will enable the future of technology and we are seeing this through the increase in demand for our leading wafer handling products” said Bertrand Loy, president and CEO, Entegris. “To meet this surge, we have expanded our Kulim manufacturing capacity and capabilities, adding new tooling, molding machines, and numerous updates to the assembly area to create a superior and unparalleled manufacturing facility.”

“This expanded state-of-the-art clean manufacturing facility enables Entegris to support wafer and reticle handling demand on a global basis for leading nodes now and into the future,” said Bill Shaner, senior vice president of Advanced Materials Handling Division, Entegris. “This expansion clearly aligns with the evolving needs of the industry addressing both the high demand for our award-winning FOUPs and also the emergent need for Entegris’s ASML-qualified EUV reticle pods, which are critical for logic makers adopting the most advanced lithography processes.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Micron announces mass production of industry's highest-capacity monolithic memory for mobile applications
Third quarter silicon wafer shipments increase, set new quarterly record
Quarterly year-over-year growth slows substantially for IC market
GLOBALFOUNDRIES introduces Avera Semi, a wholly owned subsidiary to deliver custom ASIC solutions
Global semiconductor sales in September up 13.8% year-to-year
Advanced packaging technologies are key for semiconductor innovation
U.S. announces trade talks with Japan, the EU, and UK; Action will benefit semiconductor industry

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Entegris expands clean manufacturing facility in Malaysia
SEMI supports U.S. return to trade talks with China, issues trade negotiation principles
Semiconductor Research Corporation welcomes SK hynix to its acclaimed GRC and NST research programs
Veeco and ALLOS technical collaboration accelerates the pace for 200mm GaN-on-Silicon microLED applications
Graphene takes a step towards renewable fuel

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Entegris expands clean manufacturing facility in Malaysia
SEMI supports U.S. return to trade talks with China, issues trade negotiation principles
Semiconductor Research Corporation welcomes SK hynix to its acclaimed GRC and NST research programs
Pfeiffer Vacuum opens new facility in Nashua, New Hampshire

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Semiconductor Research Corporation welcomes SK hynix to its acclaimed GRC and NST research programs
Pinnacle Imaging Systems and ON Semiconductor collaborate on new HDR surveillance solution using Xilinx technology
SkyWater appoints Tom Legere as Senior Vice President of Operations
Renesas Electronics announces absorption-type merger with consolidated subsidiary

MEMS ARTICLES

Pinnacle Imaging Systems and ON Semiconductor collaborate on new HDR surveillance solution using Xilinx technology
FlexTech Taiwan Committee launched to advance flexible hybrid electronics
SkyWater appoints Tom Legere as Senior Vice President of Operations
New SMART Transportation Summit unveiled at SEMICON Japan 2018

LEDS ARTICLES

Veeco and ALLOS technical collaboration accelerates the pace for 200mm GaN-on-Silicon microLED applications
New efficiency record set for perovskite LEDs
Exploring the structure and properties of new graphene-like polymers
Seoul Semiconductor wins multiple patent litigations for Acrich MJT and driver technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

FlexTech Taiwan Committee launched to advance flexible hybrid electronics
German research institute drives flexible electronics innovations
MagnaChip to begin volume production of new automotive display driver IC
Apple, the best positioned to bring high volume consumer microLEDs to market

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...