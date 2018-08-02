EV Group partners with Plessey to drive GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED technology for AR applications

Plessey, a developer of award-winning optoelectronic technology solutions, announces a collaboration with EV Group (EVG), a supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets, to bring high-performance GaN-on-Silicon (GaN-on-Si) monolithic microLED technology to the mass market. microLEDs are the key optical technology for next-generation AR applications.

Plessey has purchased a GEMINI® production wafer bonding system from EVG to enable bonding and alignment at Plessey’s fabrication facility in Plymouth, UK. This enables Plessey to bond its GaN-on-Si microLED arrays to the panel’s backplane at a wafer level, and with the high level of alignment precision necessary to enable very small pixel dimensions.

EVG’s patented SmartView®NT Automated Bond Alignment System technology is suitable for Plessey’s requirements because it allows face-to-face alignment of the wafers with very high precision. A maximum level of automation and process integration is achieved by the GEMINI Automated Production Wafer Bonding System. Wafer-to-wafer alignment and wafer bonding processes up to 300mm for volume manufacturing are all performed in one fully automated platform.

John Whiteman, VP of Engineering at Plessey, explained: ‘The modular design of the GEMINI system is ideal for our requirements. Having the pre-treatment, clean, alignment and bonding enabled within one system means higher yield and throughput in production. The excellent service provided by EVG has been critical to bringing the system online quickly and efficiently.’

Paul Lindner, executive technology director at EV Group, commented: ‘We are honoured that Plessey selected our state-of-the-art GEMINI system to support their ambitious technology development roadmaps and high-volume production plans.’

This announcement marks another key milestone for Plessey in investment in production-grade equipment to bring GaN-on-Si based monolithic microLED products to market.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development
Micron announces mass production of industry's highest-capacity monolithic memory for mobile applications
Third quarter silicon wafer shipments increase, set new quarterly record
Quarterly year-over-year growth slows substantially for IC market
GLOBALFOUNDRIES introduces Avera Semi, a wholly owned subsidiary to deliver custom ASIC solutions
Global semiconductor sales in September up 13.8% year-to-year
Advanced packaging technologies are key for semiconductor innovation

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Six leading startups driving Japan's AI development
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation completes acquisition of KMG Chemicals
EV Group partners with Plessey to drive GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED technology for AR applications
MEMS and sensors in autonomous and electric vehicles: Key takeaways from IHS Markit at MSEC
Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Six leading startups driving Japan's AI development
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation completes acquisition of KMG Chemicals
Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development
FormFactor receives SK hynix Supplier Excellence Award

PACKAGING ARTICLES

MIRPHAB offering design, production and business planning for companies developing mid-infrared devices for chemical sensing and spectroscopic applications
Micron collaborates with premium German automaker to advance automotive memory technologies
IHP cooperates with EV Group on low-temperature covalent wafer bonding
GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indie Semiconductor deliver performance-enhanced microcontrollers for automotive applications

MEMS ARTICLES

Six leading startups driving Japan's AI development
EV Group partners with Plessey to drive GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED technology for AR applications
MEMS and sensors in autonomous and electric vehicles: Key takeaways from IHS Markit at MSEC
Micron collaborates with premium German automaker to advance automotive memory technologies

LEDS ARTICLES

EV Group partners with Plessey to drive GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED technology for AR applications
Veeco and ALLOS technical collaboration accelerates the pace for 200mm GaN-on-Silicon microLED applications
New efficiency record set for perovskite LEDs
Exploring the structure and properties of new graphene-like polymers

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Foldable AMOLED panel shipments to top 50M units by 2025
FlexTech Taiwan Committee launched to advance flexible hybrid electronics
German research institute drives flexible electronics innovations
MagnaChip to begin volume production of new automotive display driver IC

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...