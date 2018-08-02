FlexTech Taiwan Committee launched to advance flexible hybrid electronics

SEMI Taiwan today announced the formation of the FlexTech Taiwan Steering Committee. Serving as a platform that connects industry, academia, research and government, the committee will focus on identifying market trends and needs, solving technical challenges and accelerating innovation and business development to advance the flexible hybrid electronics industry and open business opportunities for its members.

Lightweight and highly scalable, flexible hybrid electronics promise to bring new applications and capabilities to consumer electronics, medical and health care, defense, transportation, textile, sports and leisure, robotics and industrial automation. To fulfill the potential of flexible hybrid electronics, the industry must overcome challenges in areas such as yield, cost, regulation and technology standards.

Key focus areas of the FlexTech Taiwan Steering Committee will include:

Capitalizing on Taiwan’s success in semiconductor and LCD/LED displays to build a complete flexible hybrid electronics ecosystem

Advocating for government policies on developing emerging industries, technology research funding, and talent development

Organizing exhibitions and other events to raise awareness and communicate the value of flexible hybrid electronics the electronics industry

Establishing industry standards to accelerate research and development and facilitate technology and product development

The FlexTech Taiwan Steering Committee consists of key industry players spanning equipment, materials, design, manufacturing, systems and end applications. Committee members include E Ink, ASE Group, AUO, Hitachi, Brewer Science, CymMetrik, DuPont, Singular Wings Medical, BenQ Materials Corporation, Nagase, Flexterra, Wisechip Semiconductor, AiQ Smart Clothing, Makalot Industrial, Far Eastern New Century, Ritdisplay Corportation, Applied Materials, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), National Sun Yat-sen University, and Chang Gung University.

Over the past 20 years, SEMI-FlexTech, a SEMI Strategic Association Partner, has promoted the development and commercialization of flexible hybrid electronics. Key achievements include:

Working with Boeing to develop a flexible electronic control device to reduce the weight of drones and commercial aircraft

Teaming with GE to develop RF stickers that measure human hydration

Collaborating with the U.S. Air Force to develop a non-invasive wearable device that measures biodata of aircraft pilots

For the past 17 years, SEMI and FlexTech have championed the development of the FHE industry through conferences and exhibitions in major microelectronics manufacturing regions such as North America, Europe, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Singapore and China.