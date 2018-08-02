FormFactor receives SK hynix Supplier Excellence Award

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), an electrical test and measurement supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced that it has been recognized for supplier excellence by SK hynix, a manufacturer of DRAM, Flash and CMOS image sensor technology. FormFactor supplies SK hynix with advanced wafer probe cards for high bandwidth memory (HBM) and high-throughput, one-touchdown DRAM testing, as well as engineering probe systems that enable measurements in extreme environments to support cutting edge semiconductor devices.

“We are proud to be recognized as an outstanding supplier by SK hynix, and especially honored to be selected for our leadership in Technology Innovation,” said FormFactor’s CEO, Mike Slessor. “With a relationship of more than a decade, we continue to deliver innovative technologies to help them achieve their test objectives from their analytical labs to production test in their fabs. These innovations include high-parallelism, high-speed wafer probe test technologies that deliver on the quality and reliability that our customers demand. We’ve also provided probe system technology that pushes next generation devices to new limits in extreme conditions. These examples demonstrate FormFactor’s unique ability to support customers’ most demanding applications across the spectrum of electrical test and measurement.”

The SK hynix awards are given to a select few suppliers who demonstrate commitment to exceptional performance in support of the company’s development and manufacturing objectives.

In its annual customer survey earlier this year, FormFactor was recognized by VLSIresearch for its high customer satisfaction. “FormFactor’s high rankings reflect the company’s close partnerships with its customers,” said G. Dan Hutcheson, CEO of VLSIresearch. “Technical leadership, partnering and trust are all key to achieving consistently high results. These factors combined with excellent support and quality help FormFactor to stand out year after year in its categories.”