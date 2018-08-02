FormFactor receives SK hynix Supplier Excellence Award

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), an electrical test and measurement supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced that it has been recognized for supplier excellence by SK hynix, a manufacturer of DRAM, Flash and CMOS image sensor technology. FormFactor supplies SK hynix with advanced wafer probe cards for high bandwidth memory (HBM) and high-throughput, one-touchdown DRAM testing, as well as engineering probe systems that enable measurements in extreme environments to support cutting edge semiconductor devices.

“We are proud to be recognized as an outstanding supplier by SK hynix, and especially honored to be selected for our leadership in Technology Innovation,” said FormFactor’s CEO, Mike Slessor. “With a relationship of more than a decade, we continue to deliver innovative technologies to help them achieve their test objectives from their analytical labs to production test in their fabs. These innovations include high-parallelism, high-speed wafer probe test technologies that deliver on the quality and reliability that our customers demand. We’ve also provided probe system technology that pushes next generation devices to new limits in extreme conditions. These examples demonstrate FormFactor’s unique ability to support customers’ most demanding applications across the spectrum of electrical test and measurement.”

The SK hynix awards are given to a select few suppliers who demonstrate commitment to exceptional performance in support of the company’s development and manufacturing objectives.

In its annual customer survey earlier this year, FormFactor was recognized by VLSIresearch for its high customer satisfaction. “FormFactor’s high rankings reflect the company’s close partnerships with its customers,” said G. Dan Hutcheson, CEO of VLSIresearch. “Technical leadership, partnering and trust are all key to achieving consistently high results. These factors combined with excellent support and quality help FormFactor to stand out year after year in its categories.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development
Micron announces mass production of industry's highest-capacity monolithic memory for mobile applications
Third quarter silicon wafer shipments increase, set new quarterly record
Quarterly year-over-year growth slows substantially for IC market
GLOBALFOUNDRIES introduces Avera Semi, a wholly owned subsidiary to deliver custom ASIC solutions
Global semiconductor sales in September up 13.8% year-to-year
Advanced packaging technologies are key for semiconductor innovation

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development
FormFactor receives SK hynix Supplier Excellence Award
Scientists engineer a functional optical lens out of 2D materials
MIRPHAB offering design, production and business planning for companies developing mid-infrared devices for chemical sensing and spectroscopic applications
Micron collaborates with premium German automaker to advance automotive memory technologies

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development
FormFactor receives SK hynix Supplier Excellence Award
Micron collaborates with premium German automaker to advance automotive memory technologies
Scientists shed light on semiconductor degradation mechanism

PACKAGING ARTICLES

MIRPHAB offering design, production and business planning for companies developing mid-infrared devices for chemical sensing and spectroscopic applications
Micron collaborates with premium German automaker to advance automotive memory technologies
IHP cooperates with EV Group on low-temperature covalent wafer bonding
GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indie Semiconductor deliver performance-enhanced microcontrollers for automotive applications

MEMS ARTICLES

Micron collaborates with premium German automaker to advance automotive memory technologies
NOWI receives prestigious Semiconductor Innovation Award for breakout energy harvesting technology
Pinnacle Imaging Systems and ON Semiconductor collaborate on new HDR surveillance solution using Xilinx technology
FlexTech Taiwan Committee launched to advance flexible hybrid electronics

LEDS ARTICLES

Veeco and ALLOS technical collaboration accelerates the pace for 200mm GaN-on-Silicon microLED applications
New efficiency record set for perovskite LEDs
Exploring the structure and properties of new graphene-like polymers
Seoul Semiconductor wins multiple patent litigations for Acrich MJT and driver technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Foldable AMOLED panel shipments to top 50M units by 2025
FlexTech Taiwan Committee launched to advance flexible hybrid electronics
German research institute drives flexible electronics innovations
MagnaChip to begin volume production of new automotive display driver IC

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...