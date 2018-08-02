GaN semiconductor specialist Exagan introduces new high power-conversion solutions for at Electronica Trade Show

Exagan, an innovator of gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology enabling smaller and more efficient electrical converters, is extending its market reach by introducing new G-FET™ power transistors and G-DRIVE™ intelligent, fast-switching devices with enhanced power capabilities for automotive and server applications. With the products’ drain-source on resistance (RDSon) capabilities ranging from 30 milliohms to 65 milliohms, these new releases provide enhanced performance and power efficiency for diverse applications including electric vehicles (EV), industrial equipment and data servers.

At this week’s Electronica trade show in Munich, Exagan is demonstrating the implementation of its products for kilowatt-range applications using topologies such as totem-pole PFC to achieve high conversion efficiency as well as improved power density.

Power supplies for the fast-growing server market are one of the first power applications to benefit from Exagan’s GaN solutions. Global servershipments increased 20.7 percent year over year to 2.7 million units in the first quarter of 2018, according to the research firm International Data Corporation.

Another sector to benefit from these enhanced products is automotive power electronics, where Exagan’s solutions provide robust performance and simplify design-in at the system level. During the Automotive Conference at Electronica, Exagan’s President and CEO Frédéric Dupont is giving a presentation entitled “From Evolution to Revolution: Disrupting Automotive Power Conversion with GaN” that explains how small, lightweight and highly cost-effective power solutions made with GaN can be applied in EVs.

“Our G-FET and G-DRIVE product lines offer the most comprehensive portfolio of easily integrated GaN solutions for an extensive range of applications spanning consumer, server and automotive markets,” said Exagan’s chief executive Dupont. “To work closely with our customers, we recently opened application centers in France and Taiwan focused on delivering the most competitive GaN-based solutions for current and emerging power-conversion needs.”

The new GaN product solutions announced today prove Exagan’s ability to provide multiple products using an established 200-mm CMOS manufacturing process while maintaining full control of Exagan’s proprietary GaN technology. Engineering samples of Exagan’s newest GaN solutions with associated evaluation boards are available.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development
Micron announces mass production of industry's highest-capacity monolithic memory for mobile applications
Third quarter silicon wafer shipments increase, set new quarterly record
Quarterly year-over-year growth slows substantially for IC market
GLOBALFOUNDRIES introduces Avera Semi, a wholly owned subsidiary to deliver custom ASIC solutions
Global semiconductor sales in September up 13.8% year-to-year
Advanced packaging technologies are key for semiconductor innovation

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development
FormFactor receives SK hynix Supplier Excellence Award
Scientists engineer a functional optical lens out of 2D materials
MIRPHAB offering design, production and business planning for companies developing mid-infrared devices for chemical sensing and spectroscopic applications
Micron collaborates with premium German automaker to advance automotive memory technologies

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development
FormFactor receives SK hynix Supplier Excellence Award
Micron collaborates with premium German automaker to advance automotive memory technologies
Scientists shed light on semiconductor degradation mechanism

PACKAGING ARTICLES

MIRPHAB offering design, production and business planning for companies developing mid-infrared devices for chemical sensing and spectroscopic applications
Micron collaborates with premium German automaker to advance automotive memory technologies
IHP cooperates with EV Group on low-temperature covalent wafer bonding
GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indie Semiconductor deliver performance-enhanced microcontrollers for automotive applications

MEMS ARTICLES

Micron collaborates with premium German automaker to advance automotive memory technologies
NOWI receives prestigious Semiconductor Innovation Award for breakout energy harvesting technology
Pinnacle Imaging Systems and ON Semiconductor collaborate on new HDR surveillance solution using Xilinx technology
FlexTech Taiwan Committee launched to advance flexible hybrid electronics

LEDS ARTICLES

Veeco and ALLOS technical collaboration accelerates the pace for 200mm GaN-on-Silicon microLED applications
New efficiency record set for perovskite LEDs
Exploring the structure and properties of new graphene-like polymers
Seoul Semiconductor wins multiple patent litigations for Acrich MJT and driver technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Foldable AMOLED panel shipments to top 50M units by 2025
FlexTech Taiwan Committee launched to advance flexible hybrid electronics
German research institute drives flexible electronics innovations
MagnaChip to begin volume production of new automotive display driver IC

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...