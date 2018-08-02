GaN semiconductor specialist Exagan introduces new high power-conversion solutions for at Electronica Trade Show

Exagan, an innovator of gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology enabling smaller and more efficient electrical converters, is extending its market reach by introducing new G-FET™ power transistors and G-DRIVE™ intelligent, fast-switching devices with enhanced power capabilities for automotive and server applications. With the products’ drain-source on resistance (RDS on ) capabilities ranging from 30 milliohms to 65 milliohms, these new releases provide enhanced performance and power efficiency for diverse applications including electric vehicles (EV), industrial equipment and data servers.

At this week’s Electronica trade show in Munich, Exagan is demonstrating the implementation of its products for kilowatt-range applications using topologies such as totem-pole PFC to achieve high conversion efficiency as well as improved power density.

Power supplies for the fast-growing server market are one of the first power applications to benefit from Exagan’s GaN solutions. Global servershipments increased 20.7 percent year over year to 2.7 million units in the first quarter of 2018, according to the research firm International Data Corporation.

Another sector to benefit from these enhanced products is automotive power electronics, where Exagan’s solutions provide robust performance and simplify design-in at the system level. During the Automotive Conference at Electronica, Exagan’s President and CEO Frédéric Dupont is giving a presentation entitled “From Evolution to Revolution: Disrupting Automotive Power Conversion with GaN” that explains how small, lightweight and highly cost-effective power solutions made with GaN can be applied in EVs.

“Our G-FET and G-DRIVE product lines offer the most comprehensive portfolio of easily integrated GaN solutions for an extensive range of applications spanning consumer, server and automotive markets,” said Exagan’s chief executive Dupont. “To work closely with our customers, we recently opened application centers in France and Taiwan focused on delivering the most competitive GaN-based solutions for current and emerging power-conversion needs.”

The new GaN product solutions announced today prove Exagan’s ability to provide multiple products using an established 200-mm CMOS manufacturing process while maintaining full control of Exagan’s proprietary GaN technology. Engineering samples of Exagan’s newest GaN solutions with associated evaluation boards are available.