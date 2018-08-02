GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indie Semiconductor deliver performance-enhanced microcontrollers for automotive applications

GLOBALFOUNDRIES and indie Semiconductor today announced the release of a new generation of customized microcontrollers on GF’s 55nm Low Power Extended (55LPx) automotive-qualified platform, which includes embedded non-volatile memory (SuperFlash®) technology. indie Semiconductor’s new Nigel products are based on ARM Cortex-M4 microcontroller cores, capable of supporting advanced functionalities in IoT, medical and automotive markets. indie Semi is already shipping products, manufactured on GF’s 55LPx process, to automotive customers in volume.

indie’s custom microcontrollers integrate in a single device mixed-signal functionality for sensing, processing, controlling and communicating. GF’s 55LPx platform, with SST’s SuperFlash® memory technology, enables the use of high-density memory and high-performance processing combined with mixed-signal functions in indie’s Nigel M4 controllers, delivering a highly integrated automotive solution at 55nm node.

“indie’s Nigel controller is designed to support high performance computing for automotive system architectures,” said Paul Hollingworth, executive vice president of sales and marketing at indie Semiconductor. “As automotive system requirements get more complex, our customers need solutions to perform complex processing while combining multiple functions into a single chip to minimize size and weight. We chose GF’s automotive-qualified 55LPx platform for its combination of density, performance and cost.”

“GF is pleased to be working with indie Semiconductor, a leader in state-of-the-art SoC technology,” said Rajesh Nair, vice president of mainstream offering management at GF. “indie Semiconductor joins our rapidly growing client base for GF’s 55LPx platform, which offers a combination of superior low-power logic, embedded non-volatile memory, extensive IP, and superior reliability for consumer, industrial and automotive grade 1 applications.”

The 55LPx RF-enabled platform provides a fast path-to-product solution that includes silicon-qualified RF IP and Silicon Storage Technology’s (SST) highly reliable embedded SuperFlash® memory. The platform is in volume production on GF’s 300mm line in Singapore. In addition to Nigel, indie Semiconductor is currently developing several products on the technology, many of which are for automotive applications.

Process design kits and an extensive offering of silicon proven IP are available now. For more information on GF’s mainstream CMOS solutions, contact your GF sales representative or go to globalfoundries.com.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Micron announces mass production of industry's highest-capacity monolithic memory for mobile applications
Third quarter silicon wafer shipments increase, set new quarterly record
Quarterly year-over-year growth slows substantially for IC market
GLOBALFOUNDRIES introduces Avera Semi, a wholly owned subsidiary to deliver custom ASIC solutions
Global semiconductor sales in September up 13.8% year-to-year
Advanced packaging technologies are key for semiconductor innovation
U.S. announces trade talks with Japan, the EU, and UK; Action will benefit semiconductor industry

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

IHP cooperates with EV Group on low-temperature covalent wafer bonding
GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indie Semiconductor deliver performance-enhanced microcontrollers for automotive applications
Micron joins CERN openlab, bringing new machine learning capabilities to advance science and research
Spin Memory teams with Applied Materials to produce a comprehensive embedded MRAM solution
Nine Top-15 2018 semi suppliers forecast to post double-digit gains

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

IHP cooperates with EV Group on low-temperature covalent wafer bonding
GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indie Semiconductor deliver performance-enhanced microcontrollers for automotive applications
Micron joins CERN openlab, bringing new machine learning capabilities to advance science and research
Spin Memory teams with Applied Materials to produce a comprehensive embedded MRAM solution

PACKAGING ARTICLES

IHP cooperates with EV Group on low-temperature covalent wafer bonding
GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indie Semiconductor deliver performance-enhanced microcontrollers for automotive applications
Unlocking the secrets of metal-insulator transitions
MRSI announces HVM3 die bonding demonstration capability in Shenzhen China

MEMS ARTICLES

Pinnacle Imaging Systems and ON Semiconductor collaborate on new HDR surveillance solution using Xilinx technology
FlexTech Taiwan Committee launched to advance flexible hybrid electronics
SkyWater appoints Tom Legere as Senior Vice President of Operations
New SMART Transportation Summit unveiled at SEMICON Japan 2018

LEDS ARTICLES

Veeco and ALLOS technical collaboration accelerates the pace for 200mm GaN-on-Silicon microLED applications
New efficiency record set for perovskite LEDs
Exploring the structure and properties of new graphene-like polymers
Seoul Semiconductor wins multiple patent litigations for Acrich MJT and driver technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Foldable AMOLED panel shipments to top 50M units by 2025
FlexTech Taiwan Committee launched to advance flexible hybrid electronics
German research institute drives flexible electronics innovations
MagnaChip to begin volume production of new automotive display driver IC

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...