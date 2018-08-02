GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indie Semiconductor deliver performance-enhanced microcontrollers for automotive applications

GLOBALFOUNDRIES and indie Semiconductor today announced the release of a new generation of customized microcontrollers on GF’s 55nm Low Power Extended (55LPx) automotive-qualified platform, which includes embedded non-volatile memory (SuperFlash®) technology. indie Semiconductor’s new Nigel products are based on ARM Cortex-M4 microcontroller cores, capable of supporting advanced functionalities in IoT, medical and automotive markets. indie Semi is already shipping products, manufactured on GF’s 55LPx process, to automotive customers in volume.

indie’s custom microcontrollers integrate in a single device mixed-signal functionality for sensing, processing, controlling and communicating. GF’s 55LPx platform, with SST’s SuperFlash® memory technology, enables the use of high-density memory and high-performance processing combined with mixed-signal functions in indie’s Nigel M4 controllers, delivering a highly integrated automotive solution at 55nm node.

“indie’s Nigel controller is designed to support high performance computing for automotive system architectures,” said Paul Hollingworth, executive vice president of sales and marketing at indie Semiconductor. “As automotive system requirements get more complex, our customers need solutions to perform complex processing while combining multiple functions into a single chip to minimize size and weight. We chose GF’s automotive-qualified 55LPx platform for its combination of density, performance and cost.”

“GF is pleased to be working with indie Semiconductor, a leader in state-of-the-art SoC technology,” said Rajesh Nair, vice president of mainstream offering management at GF. “indie Semiconductor joins our rapidly growing client base for GF’s 55LPx platform, which offers a combination of superior low-power logic, embedded non-volatile memory, extensive IP, and superior reliability for consumer, industrial and automotive grade 1 applications.”

The 55LPx RF-enabled platform provides a fast path-to-product solution that includes silicon-qualified RF IP and Silicon Storage Technology’s (SST) highly reliable embedded SuperFlash® memory. The platform is in volume production on GF’s 300mm line in Singapore. In addition to Nigel, indie Semiconductor is currently developing several products on the technology, many of which are for automotive applications.

Process design kits and an extensive offering of silicon proven IP are available now. For more information on GF’s mainstream CMOS solutions, contact your GF sales representative or go to globalfoundries.com.