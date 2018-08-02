MagnaChip Semiconductor appoints semiconductor veteran Jeong Ki Min as Chief of Strategic Planning

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (“MagnaChip”) (NYSE: MX), a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions, today announced the appointment of Jeong Ki Min to the newly created position of Chief of Strategic Planning. Mr. Min, a seasoned semiconductor executive with 33 years of global business experience, previously held senior positions at Samsung Semiconductor, Samsung Electronics, Samsung Display, and SK Telecom. He reports directly to YJ Kim, MagnaChip’s Chief Executive Officer.

During his more than three decades in the high-tech industry, Mr. Min has initiated and negotiated high-profile joint venture agreements, strategic alliances and acquisitions. Among his other accomplishments, Mr. Min also has led new business planning teams, managed R&D operations, led Foundry marketing teams, and helped develop semiconductor growth strategies.

Most recently, Mr. Min was Senior Vice President, Office of the Vice Chairman of SK Telecom. Prior to that, Mr. Min held various leadership roles at several divisions of Samsung during a 25-year career.

At MagnaChip, Mr. Min will have a variety of responsibilities, including strategic planning related to semiconductor technologies, products, and markets. He also will play a key role in activities related to potential alliances, joint ventures and other transactions.

“Mr. Min brings to MagnaChip a wealth of semiconductor experience as well as a strong track record of business success,” said YJ Kim, MagnaChip CEO. “Mr. Min will drive the strategic planning process across MagnaChip and help the management team set the future direction of our company.”

Mr. Min said, “Over the past three years, MagnaChip has been transformed into a powerhouse in the Display and Power standard products businesses and become an industry leader in the analog and mixed signal Foundry business. I’m excited to join MagnaChip and look forward to working with the management team on strategic issues to help MagnaChip achieve the next level of success.”