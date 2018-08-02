MagnaChip to commence volume production of high-voltage IGBT products for power module

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (“MagnaChip”) (NYSE: MX), a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions, today announced that volume production has commenced for an IGBT product for power module targeted to high-voltage industrial applications. IGBT is one of a MagnaChip family of Power standard products called Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors.

The new IGBT P-series (“MBW100T120PHF”) has both high current and high voltage capabilities of 1200V and 100A, and has achieved a low saturation voltage Vce(sat) of 1.71V and low switching losses by using Field-Stop Trench technology. MBW100T120PHF allows designers to operate devices at an improved switching frequency, which enables reducing the size and cost of capacitors and inductive devices in circuits.

To product designers, this translates into high power density, small size and low material cost of products. MBW100T120PHF is operable up to four times the rated current, and with a wide SOA (Safe Operating Area) well-suited for industrial applications which require high power. In addition, by optimizing the resistance embedded inside the chip, MBW100T120PHF enables a parallel structure design, which allows multiple chips to operate simultaneously.

MBW100T120PHF is expected to improve overall system stability and energy efficiency of applications by reducing the power loss from DC-AC power conversions for high-voltage industrial applications, such as 10kW+ 3-phase motor and photovoltaic inverter systems.

“We are pleased to launch our newest IGBT P-series product for industrial power modules, with high-voltage and high-current capabilities of 1200V and 100A,” said YJ Kim, CEO of MagnaChip. “The introduction of this IGBT P-series product will further expand our IGBT power product portfolio and enhance our reputations as a market leader of high-voltage power standard products.”