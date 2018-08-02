Mentor adds DECA Technologies to growing Mentor OSAT Alliance for high density advanced package (HDAP) designs

Mentor, a Siemens business, today announced that DECA Technologies has become the latest member of Mentor’s (outsourced assembly and test) OSAT Alliance – a program to help drive faster adoption of new, high-density advanced packaging (HDAP) technologies like 2.5D IC, 3D IC and fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) for customer integrated circuit (IC) designs. The Alliance enables mutual customers to better leverage Mentor’s proven HDAP flow to quickly bring to market innovations for internet of things (IoT), automotive, high-speed communications, computing and artificial intelligence (AI). DECA is supporting this objective by making available to Mentor and DECA’s mutual customers a new assembly design kit (ADK) for DECA’s M-Series advanced fan-out wafer-level package (FOWLP) process to be used with Mentor software.

Through the alliance, the two companies are offering a comprehensive tool flow that gives mutual customers the ability to create and evaluate multiple complex IC package assemblies and interconnect scenarios in an easy-to-use, data robust graphical environment prior to and during physical design implementation.

The Mentor flow from DECA Technologies features industry-leading tools:

  • Xpedition® Substrate Integrator – for engineers to evaluate M-Series package and configuration before committing to design; and for DECA configuration of customer designs into selected M-Series package.
  • Xpedition® Package Designer – for engineers to design/layout a single or multi-die M-Series package.
  • Calibre® 3DSTACK – for signoff leveraging the M Series ADK – ensures die or multiple dice and package design conform to M-Series manufacturing rules.

The DECA ADK provides mutual customers with a verified sign-off fabrication rule deck for Calibre 3DSTACK that will enable companies to converge on sign-off faster and with less verification cycles.

“Being part of the Mentor OSAT Alliance has allowed DECA to fast-track the creation of a Mentor-based ADK for our breakthrough M-Seriesä FO-WLP technology,” said Chris Scanlan, senior vice president at DECA Technologies. “Since the Mentor flow includes Calibre, the golden signoff solution for the fabless ecosystem, our customers are able to quickly close any physical verification issues for their entire solution, resulting in faster time to market.”

Mentor continues to spearhead the EDA industry by enabling the entire ecosystem to adopt new technologies via its OpenDoor program and the various alliances that fall under the program. The OSAT Alliance program helps promote the adoption, implementation and growth of HDAP throughout the semiconductor eco-system and design chain, enabling system and fabless semiconductor companies to have a friction-free path to emerging packaging technologies.

“We are pleased that HDAP technology pioneer DECA Technologies has joined the Mentor OSAT Alliance,” said AJ Incorvaia, vice president and general manager of Mentor’s Electronic Board Systems Division. “In doing so, and by providing a fully validated ADK for DECA’s M-Series FOWLP process for Mentor’s proven HDAP tool flow, we have enabled customers to more easily transition from classic chip design to 2.5 and 3D solutions.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

New Applied Materials R&D center to help customers overcome Moore's Law challenges
Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development
Micron announces mass production of industry's highest-capacity monolithic memory for mobile applications
Third quarter silicon wafer shipments increase, set new quarterly record
Quarterly year-over-year growth slows substantially for IC market
GLOBALFOUNDRIES introduces Avera Semi, a wholly owned subsidiary to deliver custom ASIC solutions
Global semiconductor sales in September up 13.8% year-to-year

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

SUNY Poly professors awarded $330,000 for two distinct cutting-edge nanotechnology-centered research projects
Mentor adds DECA Technologies to growing Mentor OSAT Alliance for high density advanced package (HDAP) designs
Imec and CEA-Leti join forces on artificial intelligence and quantum computing
SEMICON Korea to showcase AI, smart manufacturing, talent
Toshiba Machine launches new die casting machines for southeast Asian market

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

SUNY Poly professors awarded $330,000 for two distinct cutting-edge nanotechnology-centered research projects
Solution for next generation nanochips comes out of thin air
Outlook remains bright for automotive electronic systems growth
SiFive appoints VP to growing SoC IP Group

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Mentor adds DECA Technologies to growing Mentor OSAT Alliance for high density advanced package (HDAP) designs
Toshiba Machine launches new die casting machines for southeast Asian market
MIRPHAB offering design, production and business planning for companies developing mid-infrared devices for chemical sensing and spectroscopic applications
Micron collaborates with premium German automaker to advance automotive memory technologies

MEMS ARTICLES

SUNY Poly professors awarded $330,000 for two distinct cutting-edge nanotechnology-centered research projects
Imec and CEA-Leti join forces on artificial intelligence and quantum computing
SEMICON Korea to showcase AI, smart manufacturing, talent
Solution for next generation nanochips comes out of thin air

LEDS ARTICLES

EV Group partners with Plessey to drive GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED technology for AR applications
Veeco and ALLOS technical collaboration accelerates the pace for 200mm GaN-on-Silicon microLED applications
New efficiency record set for perovskite LEDs
Exploring the structure and properties of new graphene-like polymers

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Flat panel display equipment spending expected to decline through 2020
Foldable AMOLED panel shipments to top 50M units by 2025
FlexTech Taiwan Committee launched to advance flexible hybrid electronics
German research institute drives flexible electronics innovations

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...