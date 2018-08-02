MIRPHAB offering design, production and business planning for companies developing mid-infrared devices for chemical sensing and spectroscopic applications

MIRPHAB, a European Commission project to create a pilot line to fabricate mid-infrared (MIR) sensors by 2020, is accepting proposals from companies that want to develop and prototype new MIR devices that operate in gas-and-liquid media.

The project produces MIR photonic devices via assembled and/or packaged devices for laser-based, analytical MIR sensors, and expert design for sensor components that are fabricated on the pilot line. The platform is organized so that development of novel sensors and sensing systems is based on MIR integrated optic components and modules already incorporated in MIRPHAB’s portfolio.

The aim of the MIRPHAB pilot line is to provide each customer with a unique chemical spectroscopic system by combining sources, photonic circuits and detectors in standard packaging.

“European industry requires more efficient control processes to gain greater productivity and operational efficiency, and this project will deliver the devices required to improve those processes,” said CEA-Leti’s Sergio Nicoletti, who is coordinating the project. “MIRPHAB also will develop new sensor technology that provides novel analytical tools for companies to help improve people’s overall quality of life via environmental monitoring (e.g to measure VOC), food quality control (e.g. food spoilage or adulteration ) and fast clinical diagnoses (e.g. provide cancer cells images). These are some of the areas where MIR sensors will play an increasingly significant role.”

In addition to providing device-design services for customers, the MIRPHAB team will help them develop sound business cases and strong business plans to commercialize their new devices. Potential cost-and-performance breakthroughs will be shown for reliable MIR sensing products based on building blocks provided by MIRPHAB. MIRPHAB also will be a sustainable source of key components for new and highly competitive MIR sensors, and will support their successful market introduction, while strengthening the competitiveness of European industry.

Mid-infrared light interacts strongly with molecular vibrations as each molecule gives a unique absorption spectrum that provides a simple solution for sensing. The sensors’ reduced size and flexible design make them ideal candidates for integration into already existing equipment for in-line/on-line detection.

The MIRPHAB team will host a booth, #ZB24, at the Sensors USA event in Santa Clara, Calif., Nov. 14-15, 2018.