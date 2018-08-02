MRSI announces HVM3 die bonding demonstration capability in Shenzhen China

MRSI Systems (Mycronic Group) announces new demonstration capability at its sister company, Shenzhen Axxon Automation (Mycronic Group) facility in the Longhua district, Shenzhen, China. MRSI will be offering local demonstrations of its market leading MRSI-HVM3 die bonder and also die bonding applications using customer’s sample materials, by arrangement.

This offers existing and prospective customers in China the opportunity to review the detailed performance capability of the MRSI-HVM3 in a local setting, supported by MRSI’s world-class local application engineers for a quick turn-around of product demonstration and die bonding sample building. The MRSI-HVM3 product family delivers industry-leading speed, future-proof high precision (< 3 micrometers), and superior flexibility for true multi-process, multi-chip, high-volume production. The superior performance is enabled by dual head, dual stage, integrated “on-the-fly” tool changer, ultrafast eutectic stage, and multi-levels of parallel processing optimizations.

The MRSI-HVM3 is designed for specific applications including Chip-on-Carrier (CoC), Chip-on-Submount (CoS), and Chip-on-Baseplate (CoB) assembly using eutectic and/or epoxy stamping die bonding. This also provides great opportunities to discuss with MRSI’s local process experts for solutions within the extended product configurations of HVM3e, HVM3P, H3TO, and H3LD. These configurations are based upon the same design as HVM3 but configured specifically for local top heating, inline conveyor CoB, AOC and gold-box packaging, WDM & EML TO-can packaging and high power laser diode packaging, respectively.

MRSI Systems Launches MRSI-HVM3P for New Applications

MRSI-H3TO Die Bonding Product Family Targeted at the 5G Wireless Network Supply Chain

MRSI-H3LD Die Bonder Targeted at the High Power Diode Laser Market

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Micron announces mass production of industry's highest-capacity monolithic memory for mobile applications
Third quarter silicon wafer shipments increase, set new quarterly record
Quarterly year-over-year growth slows substantially for IC market
GLOBALFOUNDRIES introduces Avera Semi, a wholly owned subsidiary to deliver custom ASIC solutions
Global semiconductor sales in September up 13.8% year-to-year
Advanced packaging technologies are key for semiconductor innovation
U.S. announces trade talks with Japan, the EU, and UK; Action will benefit semiconductor industry

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Toyoda Gosei to launch corporate venture capital
Foldable AMOLED panel shipments to top 50M units by 2025
Unlocking the secrets of metal-insulator transitions
MRSI announces HVM3 die bonding demonstration capability in Shenzhen China
Entegris expands clean manufacturing facility in Malaysia

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Toyoda Gosei to launch corporate venture capital
MRSI announces HVM3 die bonding demonstration capability in Shenzhen China
Entegris expands clean manufacturing facility in Malaysia
SEMI supports U.S. return to trade talks with China, issues trade negotiation principles

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Unlocking the secrets of metal-insulator transitions
MRSI announces HVM3 die bonding demonstration capability in Shenzhen China
Semiconductor Research Corporation welcomes SK hynix to its acclaimed GRC and NST research programs
Pinnacle Imaging Systems and ON Semiconductor collaborate on new HDR surveillance solution using Xilinx technology

MEMS ARTICLES

Pinnacle Imaging Systems and ON Semiconductor collaborate on new HDR surveillance solution using Xilinx technology
FlexTech Taiwan Committee launched to advance flexible hybrid electronics
SkyWater appoints Tom Legere as Senior Vice President of Operations
New SMART Transportation Summit unveiled at SEMICON Japan 2018

LEDS ARTICLES

Veeco and ALLOS technical collaboration accelerates the pace for 200mm GaN-on-Silicon microLED applications
New efficiency record set for perovskite LEDs
Exploring the structure and properties of new graphene-like polymers
Seoul Semiconductor wins multiple patent litigations for Acrich MJT and driver technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Foldable AMOLED panel shipments to top 50M units by 2025
FlexTech Taiwan Committee launched to advance flexible hybrid electronics
German research institute drives flexible electronics innovations
MagnaChip to begin volume production of new automotive display driver IC

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...