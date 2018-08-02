New SMART Transportation Summit unveiled at SEMICON Japan 2018

With electronic content in automobiles seeing rapid global growth, automotive and semiconductor industry leaders will convene for the first SMART Transportation Summit at SEMICON Japan 2018 to connect, collaborate and innovate the new generation of automobiles. Registration is now open for SEMICON Japan, Japan’s largest global electronics manufacturing supply chain event, December 12-14 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo.

Automobiles are growing in technical sophistication thanks to increasing silicon content, adding connected navigation systems, Lidar, and other connected-car features including internet radio, mobile search and cloud-based content. According to IHS Markit, microcomponent ICs will grow the fastest over the next five years among all semiconductor device categories, driven by automated driving and the increased number of sensors.

SMART Transportation Summit

The new SMART Transportation Summit, December 13 at the SEMICON Japan SuperTHEATER, will connect the automotive and semiconductor supply chains. Automotive executives from Bosch, Denso, Honda, Toyota and other powerhouses will share their visions with electronics supply chain players.

Takashi Imai, President & CEO, Toyota Info Technology Center Co., Ltd.

Kazuyuki Iwata, Operating Officer, Energy & Mobility Management System Executive LPL, Honda R&D Co., Ltd. R&D Center X

Hajime Kumabe, Executive Director, Denso Corporation

Klaus Meder, President and Representative Director, Bosch Corporation

Hirotaka Kizuki, Senior Manager, OEM Business Development & System Competence, Regional Center Automotive Japan, Infineon Technologies Japan K.K.

SMART applications will also take center stage at other SEMICON Japan programs including the SMART Technology Forum on December 13. Featured speakers from the University of Tokyo, Microsoft, Amazon Web Service and DefinedCrowd will explore artificial intelligence (AI) innovations and opportunities.

SMART Application Zone

On the SEMICON Japan show floor, 70 companies will exhibit in the new SMART Application Zone in East Hall 3. The zone features two areas with key exhibitors including:

SMART Transportation – Bosch, Tesla Motors and Toyota Motor

and SMART Manufacturing – IBM, Japan Semiconductor, Lapis Semiconductor, Microsoft, NEC, Preferred Networks, Sony, SAS and SIEMENS

“Semiconductors are becoming an even bigger part of our lives as more consumer electronics, medical devices, factories, buildings, homes and, of course, automobiles demand more electronic content and greater connectedness,” said Jim Hamajima, president of SEMI Japan. “SEMICON Japan will highlight AI, other SMART technologies and related industry growth drivers as the era of AI dawns.”