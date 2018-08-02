New SMART Transportation Summit unveiled at SEMICON Japan 2018

With electronic content in automobiles seeing rapid global growth, automotive and semiconductor industry leaders will convene for the first SMART Transportation Summit at SEMICON Japan 2018 to connect, collaborate and innovate the new generation of automobiles. Registrationis now open for SEMICON Japan, Japan’s largest global electronics manufacturing supply chain event, December 12-14 at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo.

Automobiles are growing in technical sophistication thanks to increasing silicon content, adding connected navigation systems, Lidar, and other connected-car features including internet radio, mobile search and cloud-based content. According to IHS Markit, microcomponent ICs will grow the fastest over the next five years among all semiconductor device categories, driven by automated driving and the increased number of sensors.

SMART Transportation Summit

The new SMART Transportation Summit, December 13 at the SEMICON Japan SuperTHEATER, will connect the automotive and semiconductor supply chains. Automotive executives from Bosch, Denso, Honda, Toyota and other powerhouses will share their visions with electronics supply chain players.

  • Takashi Imai, President & CEO, Toyota Info Technology Center Co., Ltd.
  • Kazuyuki Iwata, Operating Officer, Energy & Mobility Management System Executive LPL, Honda R&D Co., Ltd. R&D Center X
  • Hajime Kumabe, Executive Director, Denso Corporation
  • Klaus Meder, President and Representative Director, Bosch Corporation
  • Hirotaka Kizuki, Senior Manager, OEM Business Development & System Competence, Regional Center Automotive Japan, Infineon Technologies Japan K.K.

SMART applications will also take center stage at other SEMICON Japan programs including the SMART Technology Forum on December 13. Featured speakers from the University of Tokyo, Microsoft, Amazon Web Service and DefinedCrowd will explore artificial intelligence (AI) innovations and opportunities.

SMART Application Zone

On the SEMICON Japan show floor, 70 companies will exhibit in the new SMART Application Zone in East Hall 3. The zone features two areas with key exhibitors including:

  • SMART Transportation – Bosch, Tesla Motors and Toyota Motor
  • SMART Manufacturing – IBM, Japan Semiconductor, Lapis Semiconductor, Microsoft, NEC, Preferred Networks, Sony, SAS and SIEMENS

“Semiconductors are becoming an even bigger part of our lives as more consumer electronics, medical devices, factories, buildings, homes and, of course, automobiles demand more electronic content and greater connectedness,” said Jim Hamajima, president of SEMI Japan. “SEMICON Japan will highlight AI, other SMART technologies and related industry growth drivers as the era of AI dawns.”

Over 70,000 attendees are expected to convene at SEMICON Japan at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo. For registration and other SEMICON Japan information, please visit www.semiconjapan.org. Exhibitor information will be available on the SEMICON Japan website in mid-November.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Quarterly year-over-year growth slows substantially for IC market
GLOBALFOUNDRIES introduces Avera Semi, a wholly owned subsidiary to deliver custom ASIC solutions
Global semiconductor sales in September up 13.8% year-to-year
Advanced packaging technologies are key for semiconductor innovation
U.S. announces trade talks with Japan, the EU, and UK; Action will benefit semiconductor industry
Cybersecurity critical to success of MEMS and sensors suppliers
Wafer shipments forecast to set new highs through 2021

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

FlexTech Taiwan Committee launched to advance flexible hybrid electronics
SkyWater appoints Tom Legere as Senior Vice President of Operations
New SMART Transportation Summit unveiled at SEMICON Japan 2018
Praxair signs long-term supply agreement with Samsung in Hwaseong, South Korea
Making steps toward improved data storage

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

SkyWater appoints Tom Legere as Senior Vice President of Operations
Praxair signs long-term supply agreement with Samsung in Hwaseong, South Korea
Making steps toward improved data storage
BISTel partners with Siemens to deliver MindSphere applications for advanced data analytics and predictive maintenance

PACKAGING ARTICLES

SkyWater appoints Tom Legere as Senior Vice President of Operations
Renesas Electronics announces absorption-type merger with consolidated subsidiary
Innodisk bringing the next-generation NAND flash to the industrial embedded market
pSemi announces frequency extension and volume production of the 55 GHz Digital Step Attenuator (DSA)

MEMS ARTICLES

FlexTech Taiwan Committee launched to advance flexible hybrid electronics
SkyWater appoints Tom Legere as Senior Vice President of Operations
New SMART Transportation Summit unveiled at SEMICON Japan 2018
Tests show integrated quantum chip operations possible

LEDS ARTICLES

New efficiency record set for perovskite LEDs
Exploring the structure and properties of new graphene-like polymers
Seoul Semiconductor wins multiple patent litigations for Acrich MJT and driver technology
Apple, the best positioned to bring high volume consumer microLEDs to market

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

FlexTech Taiwan Committee launched to advance flexible hybrid electronics
German research institute drives flexible electronics innovations
MagnaChip to begin volume production of new automotive display driver IC
Apple, the best positioned to bring high volume consumer microLEDs to market

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...