North American semiconductor equipment industry posts October 2018 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.06 billion in billings worldwide in October 2018 (three-month average basis), according to the October Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI . The billings figure is 0.9% percent lower than the final September 2018 level of $2.07 billion, and is 2.0 percent higher than the October 2017 billings level of $2.02 billion.

“October billings of North American equipment suppliers reflect near-term weakening of demand for PC, mobile phones and servers,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “Additionally, memory manufacturers have pulled back investments in response to recent softening of memory pricing.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Billings

(3-mo. avg.) Year-Over-Year May 2018 $2,702.3 19.0% June 2018 $2,484.3 8.0% July 2018 $2,377.9 4.8% August 2018 $2,236.8 2.5% September 2018 (final) $2,078.6 1.2% October 2018 (prelim) $2,059.1 2.0%

Source: SEMI ( www.semi.org ), November 2018