NOWI receives prestigious Semiconductor Innovation Award for breakout energy harvesting technology

The Chinese Advance Semiconductor Association (CASA) recently hosted the 7th annual IASIC event in Shenzhen, China. Attendees at the event were able to get a look at some of the most leading edge innovations from companies from around the world as well as fellow Chinese companies. Among all the companies involved, NOWI was selected as the overall Innovation Winner for its energy harvesting power module.

The NOWI power module, a type of IC (integrated circuit) eliminates the need for frequent battery changes or impractical cables. Instead it enables any IoT or wearables company to use external ambient energy sources and thereby reduce the need for maintenance. We call this Plug & Forget. This is achieved with an energy harvesting PMIC with the worlds-highest efficiency and sensitivity. With the rise of the Internet of Things billions of wireless devices are required and this technology thereby solves a significant bottleneck in the industry.

Receiving the award, Simon van der Jagt, CEO of NOWI: “We are honored to receive the IASIC award and it has been a valuable experience to learn more about the Chinese semiconductor ecosystem. The Chinese Advanced Semiconductor Association (CASA) and the IASIC organization have recognized that the Internet of Things has a strong need for new power solutions to enable long maintenance-free product lifetimes. With new emerging energy harvesting and power management technology the Internet of Things is entering a new phase of maturity as connected devices become energy autonomous. This dramatically decreases the difficulty and cost of deploying and maintaining Internet of Things systems.”

“China has shown a clear ambition to be one of the leaders in the Internet of Things. As part of this visit, NOWI was also able to explore potential technology collaboration with leading global IoT companies”

During the two day event, a panel of international experts evaluated a range of leading semiconductor innovators. One such judge, former Intel and GE Senior Executive, IASIC Judge Mr Charles Zhang “The NOWI IC is a revolutionary product for the IoT industry, especially for devices like wearables or very power sensitive IoT sensors.  With the ability to capture and process tiny bits of energy from the environment, this innovation can benefit all types IoT sensor devices. The NOWI team did a great job to not only develop this technology but to already be working with customer for the real time deployment. That is why this is a winner.”

