Pfeiffer Vacuum opens new facility in Nashua, New Hampshire

Pfeiffer Vacuum, a provider of high-tech vacuum solutions for the semiconductor, industrial, coating, analytical and R&D markets, opened up a new 27,000 square foot building in Nashua, NH, on October 25. This modern two-story construction will be the home of the North American headquarters for administration, sales, product management, marketing and customer care. In parallel, the former 24,000 square foot administration building has been converted into a Service Center of Excellence, bringing together under one roof all service activities for the major part of the Pfeiffer Vacuum product portfolio. State-of-the-art automated cleaning and test equipment is being utilized resulting in high-quality, fast repairs of the highest standards. Together with the service center in Austin, Texas with its strong presence in the semiconductor industry, Pfeiffer Vacuum has an ideal organization to serve the North American customers.

“With the completion of the two facilities, Pfeiffer Vacuum will be able to better support our valued customers throughout North America, while at the same time providing a modern, best-in-class work environment for our staff,” said Daniel Saelzer, President of Pfeiffer Vacuum Inc.