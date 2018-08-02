Praxair signs long-term supply agreement with Samsung in Hwaseong, South Korea

Praxair, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced it has signed a long-term agreement to supply ultra-high purity nitrogen to Samsung’s world-class semiconductor facility in Hwaseong, South Korea. This is the fifth plant Praxair will build at this site to help enable Samsung to meet increased global semiconductor demand.

The plant will supply Samsung’s facility with high purity nitrogen and is expected to start up in late 2019. Additionally, the company will install multiple purifiers and a new pipeline system to support the project.

“Praxair has been a reliable partner to Samsung for over four decades,” said B.S. Sung, president of Praxair Korea. “We are proud to continue to support their growth as global demand for electronics intensifies. This project increases our density in the region and positions us for future expansion.”

Earlier this year, Praxair announced two other long-term agreements with Samsung affiliates in South Korea, one to supply another of Samsung Electronics’ world-scale semiconductor plant in Pyeongtaek and a second to supply Samsung Electro-Mechanics’ facility in Busan.

