Qualcomm launches $100M AI investment fund

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced the launch of the Qualcomm Ventures AI Fund to invest up to an aggregate of $100 million in startups transforming artificial intelligence. The fund will focus on startups that share the vision of on-device AI becoming more powerful and widespread, with an emphasis on those developing new technology for autonomous cars, robotics and machine learning platforms. This fund builds on more than a decade of Qualcomm’s AI research and its heritage of developing the foundational building blocks of low power processing and connectivity, which are essential for AI.

Qualcomm has set out to make on-device AI technology ubiquitous by inventing, developing, commercializing and, importantly, investing in it. As AI shifts towards the wireless edge – combining essential on-device capabilities with the edge cloud – the industry is already starting to see the full potential of 5G. Qualcomm’s ambitious 5G vision and strategic commitment to on-device AI goes hand in hand with mobile becoming the pervasive AI platform.

“At Qualcomm, we invent breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes, and communicates,” said Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. “For over a decade, Qualcomm has been investing in the future of machine learning. As a pioneer of on-device AI, we strongly believe intelligence is moving from the cloud to the edge. Qualcomm’s AI strategy couples leading 5G connectivity with our R&D, fueling AI to transform industries, business models and experiences.”

As part of the AI Fund, Qualcomm Ventures LLC participated in a Series A funding round for AnyVision, a world-leading face, body, and object recognition startup. AnyVision’s use of on-device AI minimizes the spread of data, mitigating privacy concerns. Its unique data acquisition strategy, together with its proprietary algorithms, are expected to provide immense value to customers. This investment – the first made by the AI fund – will further AnyVision’s efforts to expand into other industries and develop new AI applications that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. The announcement was made at Qualcomm Ventures’ 5G & AI Summit in San Francisco, where influential leaders in AI convened to discuss applications of the technology in different industry verticals.

“Qualcomm Ventures is proud to invest in the future of AnyVision and many other key players in the AI industry,” said Quinn Li, senior vice president, Ventures, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and global head of Qualcomm Ventures. “This investment builds on our long history of successful AI investments, including Cruise Automation, Brain Corp., Clarifai, Prospera, SenseTime and Retail Next. Through the AI Fund, we’ll continue to seek out startups, with a focus on autonomous cars, robotics, computer vision and IoT, who are developing new AI applications, advanced machine learning technologies and AI/ML platforms across different verticals.”

The Qualcomm Ventures team has a demonstrated track record of investing in some of the top global AI startups. The AI Fund will continue to invest in those that share Qualcomm’s vision of making on-device AI ubiquitous. Qualcomm’s cutting-edge research, strong mobile footprint and leading development of 5G and AI will allow Qualcomm Ventures to serve as an ideal investor in AI startups bringing the next wave of innovation. Their success will provide significant value to many industries and billions of people.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Process Watch: Monitoring for excursions in automotive fabs
Samsung's big semi capex spending keeps pressure on competition
SEMI unveils industry's first power and compound fab outlook
New Applied Materials R&D center to help customers overcome Moore's Law challenges
Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development
Micron announces mass production of industry's highest-capacity monolithic memory for mobile applications
Third quarter silicon wafer shipments increase, set new quarterly record

TOP BLOG POSTS

IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day
IFTLE 301 Are Silicon Circuit Boards in our Future?
IEDM 2013 Preview
Intel stands firm on 450mm; challenged by defects at 14nm
High cost per wafer, long design cycles may delay 20nm and beyond
The Second Shoe Drops - Now We Have the Samsung V-NAND Flash
Progress on 450mm at G450C

RECENT ARTICLES

Qualcomm launches $100M AI investment fund
Covalent Metrology to partner with Rigaku to deliver new semiconductor lab resources in Silicon Valley
Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra elected chair of Semiconductor Industry Association
How microscopic machines can fail in the blink of an eye
Process Watch: Monitoring for excursions in automotive fabs

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Covalent Metrology to partner with Rigaku to deliver new semiconductor lab resources in Silicon Valley
Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra elected chair of Semiconductor Industry Association
Process Watch: Monitoring for excursions in automotive fabs
Thermal Test Chip wafers to be available In 8" wafer form

PACKAGING ARTICLES

MagnaChip to commence volume production of high-voltage IGBT products for power module
Mentor adds DECA Technologies to growing Mentor OSAT Alliance for high density advanced package (HDAP) designs
Toshiba Machine launches new die casting machines for southeast Asian market
MIRPHAB offering design, production and business planning for companies developing mid-infrared devices for chemical sensing and spectroscopic applications

MEMS ARTICLES

Qualcomm launches $100M AI investment fund
How microscopic machines can fail in the blink of an eye
STMicroelectronics adds high-quality user-interface design software to free development ecosystem for STM32 microcontrollers
Flexible electronic skin aids human-machine interactions

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor
MiniLED technologies: An adoption, first driven by high-end LCD displays
EV Group partners with Plessey to drive GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED technology for AR applications
Veeco and ALLOS technical collaboration accelerates the pace for 200mm GaN-on-Silicon microLED applications

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

SMiT makes further investment in a US advanced touch solution company
Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor
MiniLED technologies: An adoption, first driven by high-end LCD displays
Flat panel display equipment spending expected to decline through 2020

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...