Quantum computing at scale: Australian scientists achieve compact, sensitive qubit readout

Professor Michelle Simmons’ team at UNSW Sydney has demonstrated a compact sensor for accessing information stored in the electrons of individual atoms – a breakthrough that brings us one step closer to scalable quantum computing in silicon.

The research, conducted within the Simmons group at the Centre of Excellence for Quantum Computation and Communication Technology (CQC2T) with PhD student Prasanna Pakkiam as lead author, was published today in the prestigious journal Physical Review X (PRX).

Quantum bits (or qubits) made from electrons hosted on single atoms in semiconductors is a promising platform for large-scale quantum computers, thanks to their long-lasting stability. Creating qubits by precisely positioning and encapsulating individual phosphorus atoms within a silicon chip is a unique Australian approach that Simmons’ team has been leading globally.

But adding in all the connections and gates required for scale up of the phosphorus atom architecture was going to be a challenge – until now.

“To monitor even one qubit, you have to build multiple connections and gates around individual atoms, where there is not a lot of room,” says Professor Simmons. “What’s more, you need high-quality qubits in close proximity so they can talk to each other – which is only achievable if you’ve got as little gate infrastructure around them as possible.”

Compared with other approaches for making a quantum computer, Simmons’ system already had a relatively low gate density. Yet conventional measurement still required at least 4 gates per qubit: 1 to control it and 3 to read it.

By integrating the read-out sensor into one of the control gates the team at UNSW has been able to drop this to just two gates: 1 for control and 1 for reading.

“Not only is our system more compact, but by integrating a superconducting circuit attached to the gate we now have the sensitivity to determine the quantum state of the qubit by measuring whether an electron moves between two neighbouring atoms,” lead author Pakkiam states.

“And we’ve shown that we can do this real-time with just one measurement – single shot – without the need to repeat the experiment and average the outcomes.”

“This represents a major advance in how we read information embedded in our qubits,” concludes Simmons. “The result confirms that single-gate reading of qubits is now reaching the sensitivity needed to perform the necessary quantum error correction for a scalable quantum computer.”

Australia’s first quantum computing company

Since May 2017, Australia’s first quantum computing company, Silicon Quantum Computing Pty Limited (SQC), has been working to create and commercialise a quantum computer based on a suite of intellectual property developed at the Australian Centre of Excellence for Quantum Computation and Communication Technology (CQC2T).

Co-located with CQC2T on the UNSW Campus in Sydney, SQC is investing in a portfolio of parallel technology development projects led by world-leading quantum researchers, including Australian of the Year and Laureate Professor Michelle Simmons. Its goal is to produce a 10-qubit demonstration device in silicon by 2022 as the forerunner to a commercial scale silicon-based quantum computer.

SQC believes that quantum computing will ultimately have a significant impact across the global economy, with possible applications in software design, machine learning, scheduling and logistical planning, financial analysis, stock market modelling, software and hardware verification, climate modelling, rapid drug design and testing, and early disease detection and prevention.

Created via a unique coalition of governments, corporations and universities, SQC is competing with some of the largest tech multinationals and foreign research laboratories.

As well as developing its own proprietary technology and intellectual property, SQC will continue to work with CQC2T and other participants in the Australian and International Quantum Computing ecosystems, to build and develop a silicon quantum computing industry in Australia and, ultimately, to bring its products and services to global markets.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

SEMI unveils industry's first power and compound fab outlook
New Applied Materials R&D center to help customers overcome Moore's Law challenges
Layout schema generation: Improving yield ramp during technology development
Micron announces mass production of industry's highest-capacity monolithic memory for mobile applications
Third quarter silicon wafer shipments increase, set new quarterly record
Quarterly year-over-year growth slows substantially for IC market
GLOBALFOUNDRIES introduces Avera Semi, a wholly owned subsidiary to deliver custom ASIC solutions

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

SMiT makes further investment in a US advanced touch solution company
STMicroelectronics adds high-quality user-interface design software to free development ecosystem for STM32 microcontrollers
Flexible electronic skin aids human-machine interactions
TU Wien and Silvaco collaborate on new MRAM device technology development
Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Flexible electronic skin aids human-machine interactions
TU Wien and Silvaco collaborate on new MRAM device technology development
Quantum computing at scale: Australian scientists achieve compact, sensitive qubit readout
SEMI unveils industry's first power and compound fab outlook

PACKAGING ARTICLES

MagnaChip to commence volume production of high-voltage IGBT products for power module
Mentor adds DECA Technologies to growing Mentor OSAT Alliance for high density advanced package (HDAP) designs
Toshiba Machine launches new die casting machines for southeast Asian market
MIRPHAB offering design, production and business planning for companies developing mid-infrared devices for chemical sensing and spectroscopic applications

MEMS ARTICLES

STMicroelectronics adds high-quality user-interface design software to free development ecosystem for STM32 microcontrollers
Flexible electronic skin aids human-machine interactions
TU Wien and Silvaco collaborate on new MRAM device technology development
Draw-your-own electrodes set to speed up development of micro detection devices

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor
MiniLED technologies: An adoption, first driven by high-end LCD displays
EV Group partners with Plessey to drive GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED technology for AR applications
Veeco and ALLOS technical collaboration accelerates the pace for 200mm GaN-on-Silicon microLED applications

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

SMiT makes further investment in a US advanced touch solution company
Seoul Semiconductor expands patent infringement litigation against LED TV distributor
MiniLED technologies: An adoption, first driven by high-end LCD displays
Flat panel display equipment spending expected to decline through 2020

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...