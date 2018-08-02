Quarterly year-over-year growth slows substantially for IC market

IC Insights’ November Update to The 2018 McClean Report will present an in-depth analysis and detailed five-year forecast for the IC Industry, which is expected to enter a period of cyclical “cooling” after an extended period of very strong growth.

Figure 1 illustrates the worldwide quarterly year-over-year IC market increases from 1Q through 3Q and IC Insights’ forecast for 4Q of this year.  As shown, the first half of 2018 started out with strong quarterly year-over-year growth for the IC market.  However, year-over-year IC market growth dropped to 14% in 3Q.  Moreover, with the softening of the memory market, IC Insights projects that year-over-year IC market growth in 4Q will be only 6%.

Figure 1

Third quarter sequential growth confirms the slowing year-over-year trend. In 2017, 3Q/2Q IC market growth was 11%.  This year, 3Q/2Q growth slowed to a 6% increase (the same rate as the long term average).  As mentioned, the softening memory market has started to become a “headwind” on total IC market growth.  It is interesting that in 2017, the 3Q/2Q memory market growth rate was a very strong 18%.  In contrast, the 3Q/2Q memory market increase in 2018 was 8%, less than half of last year’s rate.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

EDITOR'S PICKS

Quarterly year-over-year growth slows substantially for IC market
GLOBALFOUNDRIES introduces Avera Semi, a wholly owned subsidiary to deliver custom ASIC solutions
Global semiconductor sales in September up 13.8% year-to-year
Advanced packaging technologies are key for semiconductor innovation
U.S. announces trade talks with Japan, the EU, and UK; Action will benefit semiconductor industry
Cybersecurity critical to success of MEMS and sensors suppliers
Wafer shipments forecast to set new highs through 2021

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Micron provides statement on U.S. Department of Justice indictments relating to theft of Micron trade secrets
Quarterly year-over-year growth slows substantially for IC market
Exploring the structure and properties of new graphene-like polymers
2D magnetism: Atom-thick platforms for energy, information and computing research
Rudolph Technologies releases NovusEdge System for edge, notch and backside inspection of unpatterned wafers

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Micron provides statement on U.S. Department of Justice indictments relating to theft of Micron trade secrets
Quarterly year-over-year growth slows substantially for IC market
Exploring the structure and properties of new graphene-like polymers
Rudolph Technologies releases NovusEdge System for edge, notch and backside inspection of unpatterned wafers

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Renesas Electronics announces absorption-type merger with consolidated subsidiary
Innodisk bringing the next-generation NAND flash to the industrial embedded market
pSemi announces frequency extension and volume production of the 55 GHz Digital Step Attenuator (DSA)
Global semiconductor sales in September up 13.8% year-to-year

MEMS ARTICLES

Tests show integrated quantum chip operations possible
Innodisk enters alliance with subsidiaries and partners to bring AIoT into the spotlight
Global semiconductor sales in September up 13.8% year-to-year
New chip measures multiple cellular responses to speed drug discovery

LEDS ARTICLES

Exploring the structure and properties of new graphene-like polymers
Seoul Semiconductor wins multiple patent litigations for Acrich MJT and driver technology
Apple, the best positioned to bring high volume consumer microLEDs to market
U.S.-China trade war heats up with semiconductor industry caught in the middle

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

German research institute drives flexible electronics innovations
MagnaChip to begin volume production of new automotive display driver IC
Apple, the best positioned to bring high volume consumer microLEDs to market
Plessey chooses AIX G5+ C MOCVD tool for GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLEDs display innovation

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

KLA-Tencor announces new defect inspection systems
07/12/2018KLA-Tencor Corporation announced two new defect inspection products at SEMICON West this week, addressing two key challenges in tool and process monit...
3D-Micromac unveils laser-based high-volume sample preparation solution for semiconductor failure analysis
07/09/2018microPREP 2.0 provides order of magnitude time and cost savings compared to traditional sample...
Leak check semiconductor process chambers quickly and reliably
02/08/2018INFICON,a manufacturer of leak test equipment, introduced the UL3000 Fab leak detector for semiconductor manufacturing maintenance teams t...